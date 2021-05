Engineering Courses To Choose From After Class 12th In India; List Of Over 30 Options

Choosing the right course for graduation is essential as it paves the path for a student to learn, create and have a career in any field. As the academic years are about to start, students who have passed class 12th start looking for options they can choose to pursue a degree in. Here is a list of various engineering courses, a science student can opt for after class 12th.

Engineering courses after 12th

A graduation degree in engineering requires a student to pursue the course for 4 years. Generally, a student must have taken science and maths in class 12 to apply for engineering courses in India. Check out the list of top engineering courses after 12th below.

Engineering courses list to pursue after class 12th

B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Information Technology B.E/B.Tech in Instrumentation and Control Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Electronics Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Petroleum Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Aerospace Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Automobile Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Mining Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Power Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Production Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Biotechnology Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Genetic Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Plastics Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Food Processing and Technology B.E/B.Tech in Agricultural Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Environmental Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Dairy Technology and Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Agricultural Information Technology B.E/B.Tech in Infrastructure Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Motorsport Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Metallurgy Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Textile Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Marine Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Naval Architecture B.E/B.Tech in Geoinformatics B.E/B.Tech in Petrochemical Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Polymer Engineering B.E/B.Tech in Geotechnical Engineering B.E /B.Tech in Nuclear Engineering

List of Diploma in engineering courses-

Apart from graduation in engineering courses, students can apply for Diploma in Engineering. It is a 3-year degree that students can take after Class 10th/12th. Read the list top engineering diploma courses after 12th below.

Diploma in Computer Science Engineering Diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Diploma in Electrical Engineering Diploma in Civil Engineering Diploma in Chemical Engineering Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering Diploma in Production Engineering Diploma in Mining Engineering Diploma in Marine Engineering Diploma in Automobile Engineering Diploma in Power Engineering Diploma in Instrumentation and Control Engineering Diploma in Metallurgy Diploma in Sound Engineering Diploma in Textile Engineering Diploma in Dairy Technology Diploma in Printing Technology Diploma in Biomedical Engineering Diploma in Petroleum Engineering Diploma in Architecture Engineering

