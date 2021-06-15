'English Medium' Mandatory For All Degree Colleges In Andhra Pradesh's Push For Job Skills

The Andhra Pradesh Government on Tuesday announced 'English Medium' as compulsory across the state in all the government, private aided, and unaided degree colleges for the academic year of 2021-22. In an official statement, the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) informed that the state machinery strongly addresses the need for the introduction of the English medium education at the UG level for the enhancement of career prospects among the graduates.

The Department of Higher Education of Andhra Pradesh informed that out of 2.62 lakh students who got admitted in the state-run degree colleges, only 65,981 students had Telugu medium background during 2020-21. The 65,891 students who have taken admission in B.A, B.Sc, and B.Com courses will be highly benefited by the decision, informed Department of Higher Education. It further stated that based on the findings in the India Skills Report of 2019, English figured among the top three skills, along with learning agility and adaptability, that employers look for in India.

Life skill as part of academic course

The Department of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, also made an announcement regarding the introduction of life skill courses like personality development, leadership, professional ethic, and human values in the academic courses. The educational machinery informed that every student needs to mandatorily select at least one life skill course in the first two semesters and two courses in the third semester. The curriculum prospects followed in the degree colleges have also been revised by the Department of Higher Education, and it was decided that from the academic session of 2020-21 a mandatory internship of ten months along with skilled-oriented programs and spoken English course will be in effect.

Image Source- Twitter@-AndhraPradeshCM/PTI