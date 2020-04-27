HRD Ministry Clarifies Entrance Exams For All Courses To Be Held Only After Lockdown Ends

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Monday cleared that Entrance exams for various educational courses will be held only after the lockdown ends. It also informed that no dates for conducting entrance tests for medical, engineering, management, and other courses have been announced yet.

The exams conducted by the Union Public Services Commission have also come to a halt in the wake of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Monday that exams such as Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, and management courses will be held only after the situation created by the pandemic normalises.

Clarifying that the entrance exams for technical courses have not been cancelled for the year, but only been postponed, the Minister appealed to the students to utilise the time saved during lockdown to prepare well for the upcoming exams. Pokhriyal also noted that study material had been made available online for the benefit of students across the country.

Ministry reviewing dates to conduct UPSC exams

Considering all social distancing norms and precautionary measures for candidates appearing for UPSC exams, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions announced that it will undertake periodic review of the dates for conducting the exams.

Besides, combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (Tier I) 2019, Junior Engineers (Paper I) Examination 2019, Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2019, and Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2018 skill testing will all be held only after the lockdown ends on May 3, 2020.

The conduct of all examinations across the country had been stopped after the Central Government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24, in a bid to prevent the spread of deadly COVID-19 disease. The candidates would be intimated 10 days in advance before conducting the pending board examinations of Class X and XII.

(with inputs from agencies)