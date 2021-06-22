ESIC Eligibility Criteria 2021: Know All Requirements Before Applying For The Exam

The ESIC test is one of the national competitive exams held in India. Thousands of students apply for the ESIC exam every year. The ESIC exam opens up a lot of career and employment opportunities for candidates within the Employee State Insurance Commission. However, before attempting the ESIC exam, students should be aware of the ESIC eligibility criteria. Read on to know the ESIC eligibility criteria 2021.

ESIC eligibility criteria 2021

The Employee State Insurance Commission is an organisation that conducts the ESIC Recruitment exam every year. The ESIC is an insurance corporation that provides social security benefits and health insurance for Indian workers. Each year the ESIC recruits a number of candidates through their national level ESIC entrance exam. Candidates are selected on the basis of merit. The ESIC exam is conducted to hire candidates for the posts such as Clerk, Stenographer, Parademical etc. Here are the full ESIC 2021 eligibility criteria.

Academic Eligibility Criteria - The basic eligibility criteria for the ESIC exam is a 10 + 2 pass from a recognised board. Moreover, specific roles such as stenographer or pharmacist many have separate academic criteria, specific to the particular role.

Nationality Criteria - In order to be eligible for ESIC recruitment 2021, the candidate must be an Indian citizen or a subject of Nepal/Bhutan/Tibet. Candidates must hold an authorised document issued by the Government of India proving their nationality.

Age Criteria - In order to be eligible to apply for ESIC 2021, the candidates must have a minimum age of 18 and a maximum age of 35, at the time of filling the ESIC application form.

The details regarding the ESIC 2021 exam have not been released yet. However, before applying for the posts, candidates must ensure that they check the eligibility criteria for the ESIC exam. Any candidate who is not eligible for the ESIC exam can be disqualified from appearing for the exam. Even if they appear for the exam, they will not be selected for any posts. The subjects included in the syllabus for the ESIC exam include - Quantitative Aptitude, English Language & Comprehension, Reasoning, General Intelligence, General Awareness. Candidates can find out more information about the ESIC exam on the official ESIC website at - https://www.esic.nic.in/recruitments

