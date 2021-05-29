Last Updated:

ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply For Teaching Faculty Posts, Earn Up To Rs 2.3 Lakh

ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021: ESIC has invited applications for recruitment against teaching faculty posts and senior resident posts. Salary up to Rs 2.3 lakh.

ESIC Recruitment 2021

ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Patna has invited applications for recruitment against the vacancies for Teaching Faculty and Senior Resident Posts. The recruitment will be done on the basis of a walk-in-interview. Contract basis in the Critical disciplines for ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Bihta, Patna, Bihar.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before June 2. The interview is scheduled for June 3. The venue of the interview is College Council Room, ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Bihta, Patna, Bihar - 801103. Candidates should have qualifications and experience as per NMC/MCI norms.

ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Professor-02
  • Associate Professor-06
  • Assistant Professor-05
  • Senior Resident-24

Remuneration (Consolidated + Incentivised amount (30%)

  • Professor- Rs 2,30,100/-
  • Associate Professor- Rs 1,50,800/-
  • Assistant Professor- Rs 1,31,300/-
  • Senior Resident- Rs 1,31,300/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates can send their filled-in applications on or before 02 June 2021 (4 pm) to the e-mail address: dean-bihta.bh@esic.nic.in.

Click here to read the official notification for ESIC Patna Recruitment.

 

First Published:
