ESIC Recruitment 2021: 6552 UDC And Stenographer Vacancies Notified, Check Eligibility

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has notified a total of 6552 vacancies for the post of Upper Division Clerk/ Cashier and Stenographer. There are a total of 6306 vacancies for Upper Division Clerk/Upper Division Clerk Cashier and 246 are for Stenographer. The notification is published in the Gazette of India and the official notification will be published on the ESIC website in the due course of time. Read on to know more about recruitment.

ESIC UDC Recruitment 2021

The ESIC UDC post is classified under Group C 'Non- Gazetted Ministerial'. The pay scale will be Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100). Vacancies will be filled by direct recruitment as well as through the promotion of internal employees of ESIC. Applicants for direct recruitment should be aged between 18 and 27 years. (Relaxable for employees of the ESIC and the Government servants up to 40 years in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government.)

Educational Qualification: They should have a degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent. Moreover, the candidates should have a working knowledge of computers including the use of Office suites and databases.

Mode of Selection: Candidates will have to clear a written examination for direct recruitment. The weightage of marks will be as follows:

1. 75% by direct recruitment by written examination.

2. 15% by promotion on the basis of seniority cum fitness.

3. 10% by Limited Departmental Competitive Examination.

ESIC Stenographer Recruitment 2021

The ESIC stenographer post is classified under Group C 'Non- Gazetted Ministerial'. The pay scale will be Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100). There are a total of 246 vacancies for the post of stenographer. The number of vacancies is subject to change depending upon the workload. Candidates should be aged between 18 and 27 years. The age limit is relaxable up to 40 years for employees of ESIC and govt servants.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the class 12th examination from a recognized board or university.

Method of Selection: Candidates will have to clear a skill test that includes a 10 minutes dictation at a speed of 80 words per minute followed by 50 minutes of transcription for English and 65 minutes of transcription for Hindi on computers.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)