Everything you need to know about National Recruitment Agency's CET

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave approval for the formation of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) on August 19. The NRA is aimed at bringing reforms in the recruitment process for government jobs in the non-technical sector by conducting a Common Eligibility Test (CET).

Here's everything you need to know about NRA's CET

NRA will be a multi-agency body formed with representatives from the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

The NRA will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) for candidates seeking jobs in government sectors for non-technical positions. This means that the CET conducted by NRA will only shortlist candidates for the non-technical and non-gazetted posts and will not include UPSC.

The CET conducted by NRA will allow candidates to appear in one exam that will allow them to apply for multiple posts in different agencies for the higher level examination. This CET will be the level one or tier one exam for other government agencies.

Under this initiative, the National Recruitment Agency will conduct 3 separate exams for the 3 levels of graduates. There will be one exam for candidates who have matriculation certificate (10th pass), one for the higher secondary (12th pass) graduate candidates and one for the graduates (undergraduate degree holders).

The CET conducted by National Recruitment Agency will have a common curriculum which means that candidates will not have to prepare separately for different exams.

This CET score will be valid for up to 3 years and the candidates will be allowed to attempt the exam any number of times to the upper age limit. The best valid CET score will be considered by the agencies.

On the basis of their CET score, the other agencies will hold a second and third level exam for the final selection process.

There will be an age limit relaxation for the SC/ST/OBC category for the CET attempt.

The CET candidates will be able to register on a common online portal and will have the option to chose their exam centre which will then be allotted based on availability.

CET will be available in multiple Indian regional languages other than Hindi and English.

The amount of Rs. 1517.57 crore has been allotted for the NRA set up. Under this initiative, more examination centres will be set up in '117 Aspirational Districts' across the country. This will come as a relief for the candidates it is will make it easier for them to apply for these government positions. It will also reduce the financial burden on candidates as it will cut costs. The candidates will not have to pay multiple exam fees and the travel and boarding costs will reduce.

