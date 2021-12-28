Evolving Education Trends And Speculations For The Coming Year 2022

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, a sluggish trend has been stimulated. The trend of digital platforms for learning & teaching has now reached a stage of irreversibility where digitalization has proven to be a dominant aspect of the learning process. India’s higher education market is poised to grow almost four-fold to become a $1.6 billion market by 2030.

This digital era has sprouted evolving education trends and constructive trends. The ‘platform economy’ trend where it is a business model to exchange information, create communities, and network with large-scale users across the globe. The digital platform is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the coming years of the education industry in India. India is rich with a young demographic dividend the new age education pedagogies and methodologies will equip future human resources with sound knowledge and experiential learning. The upcoming year 2022 will be all about ‘Reimagine Education’ in India where new tools, platforms, and methods will all work coherently to provide a holistic learning experience. The transformational NEP 2020 has repositioned our education pedagogies for a better India and the following trends will be the key highlights of the year 2022.

Research & Development

Introducing the concept of research and development at an earlier stage in the education process is crucial in today’s time. Higher Education Institutes will act as major hubs for such research and innovation processes to take place. The NEP 2020 policy emphasizes the importance of Research and Educational Universities that are sought to be built which will focus on interdisciplinary research to develop a sense of innovation and creative thinking among both learners and teachers.

Such developments along the field of research will elevate India, as a nation, to contribute to some of the major global research-based projects. This is a welcome step to put India on the global map in the field of research to help our talented pool of researchers to reach their full potential and excel in their domains.

Focus on ‘learn and earn’

Internship and apprenticeship give the required practical experience to better understand real-life situations. A distinct gap between the prerequisites of the business and the academic attainments acts as a challenge for many people. To bridge the gap, internships and apprenticeships act as an opening door to guide the campus graduates to acquire a taste of real-world functioning. Developing hands-on skill sets during such engagement opportunities will accentuate prowess and calibre to boost one’s key expertise. This will also foster exposure into different domains of the industries before one can make the right choice for themselves. In this way, a multidisciplinary learning objective can be fulfilled for individuals.

Need for more private universities

Owning to various teaching-learning challenges during the pandemic, the publicly funded learning institutions faced an acute crisis. The retainment of human resources was a major issue in such tough times due to a lack of funds and required infrastructure assistance. In order to progress towards a seamless global par excellence educational system, the privatization of universities and other education institutes is requisite so the young workforce across industries is competent and equipped with the necessary skill sets and domain knowledge. To be able to ‘reimagine’ the educational blueprint of India, rote learning and teaching need to be replaced by innovative and creative multipronged approaches. An experiential learning pedagogy needs to be adapted into the system where learners are well furnished with hands-on knowledge in order to better run the cogwheels of future India.

(Disclaimer: The article is shared by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost - HSNC University, Mumbai. Views shared is personal. Republic World does not take any responsibility for it.)