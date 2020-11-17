EWS Eligibility Criteria - Everything About The Steps And Procedures To Claim This Benefit

The Centrl government has recently introduced the EWS quota criteria. EWS stands for economically weaker section. The government has decided to offer a ten per cent reservation within the general quota for those who hail from economically weak backgrounds. This reservation scheme is applicable for both educational institutes and any kind of government job.

EWS eligibility criteria

The EWS quota eligibility criteria is different from the other reservations awarded by the government. To fulfil the EWS eligibility criteria, one needs to belong to an economically weak background. This reservation is only for those who belong to the general category and should not enjoy any other kind of reservations to get this facility. That means if you are not among the reserved section like SC, ST or OBC, you can avail of this reservation.

The EWS reservation eligibility is for those aspirants whose gross annual family income is less than eight lakhs. The income sources which are considered here include salary, income from business, individual professions, agriculture income, income from rent or any other sources that are registered by the government. People, whose families have less than five acres of land, are also eligible for EWS reservation. The EWS quota criteria clearly state that one is eligible for this reservation if their family possesses agricultural land less than or equal to five acres. This land can be in the name of the family head or anyone from the applicant’s main family.

Students or job aspirants, whose family has residential property or flat of less than 1000 sq. ft., are also eligible for this reservation. If you live in a notified municipal area, the residential property should be less than 100 yards to avail the EWS reservation. Those who live in any place other than a notified municipal area can apply for EWS reservation if only their residential plot is less than 200 sq. yards or 1800 sq. ft.

In all the cases, the term “Family” includes those who are directly related to the person claiming the reservation. For individuals who are younger than 18 years, “Family” denotes parents and siblings. For those who are older than 18 years, “Family” can either denote married spouse or parents given in the fact if he/she is married. In the case of an individual whose family owns properties or lands in multiple cities or places inside the country, they need to show each and every property irrespective of the state and legal jurisdiction. If the total amount is less than the limit amount, only then he/she can get the reservation.

Although this is the central guideline, the states can have their own economic weaker section reservation requirement. The states can set their own guidelines and rules to determine this special reservation. But, for central, a student or job aspirant needs to fulfil the above-mentioned criteria.

How to claim the EWS eligibility criteria reservation

If one wants to claim the EWS reservation, they need to submit an “Income and Asset Certificate” from the legal authority like a first-class magistrate or DM, Chief Presidency Magistrate, Tahsildar, or any higher rank revenue offer, SDO and their equivalent officials. One is only eligible for this reservation if he/she fulfils all the above-mentioned criteria.