Exam Uncertainty Amid COVID: Experts & Activists Discuss Way Ahead, Answer Students' FAQs

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has called for a crucial meeting in order to decide on pending Class 12th board exams that were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said. The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be in attendance. Education ministers and secretaries of all states and union territories have been asked to attend the meeting. Pokhriyal also sought inputs from all the stakeholders – students, parents, teachers and others – through social media on Saturday.

Republic Media Network spoke to its panellist Advocate Anubha Srivastava, President India Wide Parents Association Lawyer and child rights activist, Dhruv Jatti, student activist and class 12th student Ananya Jain, Sahej Jhamwar, Satakshi Gupta on their perspective on Exams amid COVID-19 and expectations from the ministry's high-level meeting. The panel discussed the expectations from Sunday's meeting and how the government should not allow offline exams as it will be very dangerous at this point in time. Instead, they should come up with a Uniform policy for exams across boards

'Should not conduct offline exams': Anubha Srivastava

Anubha Srivastava said, "As far as tomorrow's meeting is concerned, I think many students, teachers and social activists from across India are pleading state and central government to have an alternative mode instead of having offline exams. At this time conducting offline exams is not at all advisable and will be very dangerous because Medical Infrastructure has collapsed, people are getting infected. Students and their families are under stress on how they will be able to cope up if anything happens to their family who will take the responsibility? So, it very risky to conduct any kind of offline exams for board or universities student. We have written a letter to the Prime Minister of India and the Education Minister to have a uniform policy for all the students and boards across India. So that the students can have a uniform formula for assessment and they can move ahead if they want to take admission into the university. This is why we are running campaigns students are running campaigns for the past month. A uniform policy should be adopted so that students can prepare for their entrance exams, they can take admissions into universities abroad so that their academic career doesn't get affected".

'Uniform policy for exams': Dhruv Jatti

Student Activist Dhruv Jatti said, "We had over a month's time to figure out the vaccination drive for the student community in India-- we failed to do that. If we talk about the alternative method, last year when the cancellation of exams was being discussed, the suggestions of the internal mask to be doubled up and giving students the option to write the examination at a later stage if they were unsatisfied with the internal marks. That is another model that I believe should be taken into strong consideration this year because conducting exams at this time will be really risky. It's not only the CPVID-19 anymore but also the Black Fungus. Different sort of situation is posing the threat to the student community right now and how vulnerable to these current diseases that are attacking this age group. We really must consider the fact of putting forward an internal assessment and giving the students the option to write the examination later if they are unsatisfied with the marks that they have been given".

What are class 12th students opinion on exams?

Ananya Jain, 12th STD Student from Ahmedabad said, "Exams must not be conducted as we are now fighting black fungus and white fungus cases alongside COVID. It's not only about students' future but also about their well-being and their family well-being".

Sahej Jhamwar, 12th STD Student from Pune said, "At this time of crisis, online mode of exams is the best way; if not that, cancellation remains the only option. As vaccination for students under 18 is yet to start, offline exams will put many lives at risk".

What about students who want to apply to colleges abroad?

"Students who usually plan to go abroad belongs to the board-- such as IP, IG where their boards have the facilities to conduct the online examinations. If we think in an equitable manner like CBSE boards, state boards online exams will not be feasible options for everybody. The students who want to apply abroad there board will conduct the online exams and they can make it but the trouble is not them. The students and schools who do not have facilities for online education are the people in actual trouble. These are the ones that require an internal assessment to be doubled," said Student Activist Dhruv Jatti.

As many students across India don't have online facilities, laptops, or internet connections, is India ready for an online mode of education?

"As far as Universities are concern they do have systems in place but the board students-- state boards, CBSE or ICSE many schools are there in the country which do not have a proper system for conducting online exams The students will have to go and appear for the offline exams or even for the online exams in their particular schools. From home it is not going to be feasible so anyway, students are going to get exposed. Many universities abroad are going further with the teacher assessment grades. International board students have already started their admission process in universities abroad. But in India, students are lagging behind because exams have not been conducted yet and July will be the last month for getting admission abroad that's why students are pleading that the results should be announced as soon as possible. So, the only way is to not hold offline exams but to evaluate students as per their internal and they can move ahead." said Anubha Srivastava.

What are class 12th students opinion on Internal assessments?

Sahej Jhamwar, 12th STD Student from Pune said, "Internal assessment can be a disadvantage for some of the students, but looking at the current situation and the threat that offline exam pose, internal assessment has more pros than cons".

Satakshi Gupta, 12th STD Student said, "The Ministry must give a go-ahead for online exams and for the students who don't have internet connectivity and other facilities, the board should increase exam centres to ensure social distancing".

Some US colleges have made vaccination mandatory. What about Indian students? Should the govt consider vaccinating teenage students?

Student Activist Dhruv Jatti said, "on the behalf of every other student I demand vaccination before entering exam centres. Before the government asks students to appear for examinations on the ground both the doses should be administered to all the students or else do not call anyone to the examination centres. If they want to open the examination centres they will have to vaccinate the students prior to that. There is a reason why ICMR has given specific directions to every state for lockdown with stringent measures. It is impossible they will be allowed to have examination centres at this point in time unless they want to contradict themselves on the government rules. So the way forward is either you vaccinate students and then take students to the centres or give the option of internal assessment to be marked on and the students not happy should be allowed to give exam after a certain period of time. This is an equitable decision."

What is class 12th student opinion on the current scenario?

Ananya Jain, 12th STD Student from Ahmedabad said, "While some states are reporting a dip in active COVID cases, not all States are on a recovery path. Hence, the idea of conducting offline exams in June sounds dangerous. If exams are conducted in July-Aug, it's a waste of time for us".

