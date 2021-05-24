Exam Uncertainty Amid COVID: Top Experts Answer FAQs Over New Format For CBSE Exams

With uncertainty looming over CBSE class 12 board exams, PM Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with officials to deliberate over the future of the critical board exams. The meeting was called by PM Modi after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' invited 'detailed suggestions' from States on the issue of conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Republic TV Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy exclusively spoke to Dr Jyoti Gupta - Director Principal, DPS Sahibabad And KRM GK-2, Dr Amrita Das - Educationist, Career Consultant & Founder Director, Institute For Career Studies Lucknow, Zubin Malhotra, Career Counsellor from Delhi on the changes that can be expected in CBSE Class 12 exam formats.

After yesterday's meeting on the CBSE exams, what changes are you expecting in the examination format?

Dr Jyoti Gupta stated the following changes in the examination format:

First of all the examination should be held at the Home Centres-- when I say Home centres it means the school where children are studying because of the diversity that is involved in the students going and giving the examinations at the other centres that should be avoided. Parents and Children are aware of their own schools and each school should have only 100 to 150 children sent to class 12th. So it will be possible for them to conduct the examination with just about 8 to 12 children in the classroom with one teacher. They have the infrastructure and teachers, so strict COVID and sanitization protocols should be followed. As the school will be familiar with the students and their parents so good communication can be followed.

Secondly, instead of a three-hour paper, it could be a paper of lesser duration, not because of the exposure but as the children will be wearing the mask. So it will be convenient for the children for letting them sit for an hour and a half or 2 hours at the examination centres with their masks on.

The third thing is instead of taking the examination of all the subjects and prolonging the examination, one could only opt for English and maybe three other subjects whereby the main subjects can come in and the 5th subject is the optional subject can be taken later on

If it is not possible to take the examination of all the states in one go then two or 3 cycles should be there so that the children who miss out on the cycle can give the exam in the next cycle and the third cycle must be available to them with the compartment student. So, instead of holding the examination PAN-India in one cycle in two three cycles.

Apart from this, the children should be told about the format of the paper-- instead of lengthy essay type questions short and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) can be asked so that the children can complete the exams in lesser time. The format should be available to the children beforehand as they must have practised another format for the entire year. Now, if the new format will be coming in student should be informed.

The exams should not be conducted in a hurry like in the next 15 days or in a month. We should wait for the cases to come down and then only conduct the exams.

What are the challenges for the govt and how do you see govt striking a balance between the safety and the career of students?

Dr Amrita Das said, "Class 12th exams are one of the most critical exams. At the same time, we also have to ensure the quality of the assessment. Because the quality of assessment will at the end validate the entry of the students into Universities in India and abroad. So, for that, we have to think it through. For that just MCQs will only test facts but we will have to test their knowledge and application of knowledge. So, I believe we should have a mix of essay type and MCQs questions-- so the fact-based questions could be MCQs and the other where they have to express their views and application knowledge could be written paper. Now, this has to be aligned with Universities and all the testing bodies in terms of the date and in terms of the acceptance f the new norms. That's very important because students are concerned they say we go through new norms we will prepare we will get our results but will that be accepted by the Universities. So, a lot of connect should relate to the universities as well. I also believe that the exams for the safety and security of the students should be conducted at their schools. The invigilators could be from the outside but it should be conducted in a properly sanitized environment of the schools. Now if we can get them for 1 and half hour test why not three hours. They are going through the process, why not make it in-depth. Till now most students must have prepared thoroughly and they are very keen to have a proper assessment. Part of that assessment can be an assessment of the internal performance of their school. So, we have to think it through and make sure that its a level playing field it is impartial, fair and at the same time the quality of the assessment is very very recognised across the board".

How are students looking at this? What are the arguments for wanting to write the board exams or not wanting to appear for them?

Zubin Malhotra said that this is a tough time for the students, for their parents. The one factor which makes it the hardest is not having clear communication. Not having the clarity of How and when is what impacts students the most, makes them more anxious, stressed. So I want to share a couple of points as the highest level of the government is involved in this decision and also note that the decision that CBSE takes with regards to the exams will be the cue that not only the other states also other competitive school-leaving exams will take a cue from and follow.

I think it would be great if the government can come out and say what is the number whether it's a positivity rate or a total number of infections that they are comfortable in conducting these exams. That will give people clarity and comfort because let's face it, we are not coming to zero anytime soon. So what is that acceptable level beyond which once the cases reach in term of daily cases and positivity that we think is the conducive environment for conducting the exams?

Why not think a little radical. If we look at the total number of students across the country-- for class 12 boards let's add in teachers invigilators. we are talking about the numbers which are under 1 and a half crores-- that's roughly what we are doing in the entire country in terms of the vaccination per day or maybe two days. Why can't we on a priority basis get them vaccinated? They already have the id proofs and Aadhar card so that the process is not abused. If it is started at the beginning of June by the end of the month entire group of students who will be exposing themselves for the exams m=would have been vaccinated. If not one but both the doses.

I would only say when the discussions of the changing the format of the exams comes up-- these students have prepared for the whole year on the basis of the specific syllabus that has been followed by them. But in the certain pattern of the exams how quickly will be able to come up with new models papers communicate to students and that too entire country. And what about the students who not have the facilities of the internet or have certain disadvantages how they will be converted. So, fairness should be maintained among the students. There should be no rush in conducting the exams.

Do you think students and teachers should be vaccinated against COVID-19?

Dr Jyoti Gupta said, "Both the students and teachers should be given vaccination on a priority basis".

Dr Amrita Das said, "I have been advocating this now for a while students must get vaccinated also teachers, invigilators and everybody concerned involved in the whole process of the conduct of the exams should be vaccinated. It should also be verified the people involved are actually vaccinated because any slip can be hazardous".

Zubin Malhotra said, "Majority of the students who will be sitting for the Class 12th exams will be 17 and a half or not many of them would have already turned 18. So, yes go ahead and vaccinate everybody children, invigilators involved in the process".

