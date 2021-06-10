'Exempt Tamil Nadu Students From NEET': AIADMK's Panneerselvam Writes To PM Modi

The AIADMK convenor, O Panneerselvam has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to exempt the Tamil Nadu students from appearing in NEET 2021. He has also requested that students should be awarded marks based on the report of the committee set up for the purpose of admissions to colleges in Tamil Nadu. He has made this request on the basis of the latest Performance Grading Index 2019-20 in which Tamil Nadu has crossed the threshold of 90 per cent, that is A++ grade.

'Exempt TN students from NEET'

"I wish to draw your kind attention to the Performance Grading Index of all the States and Union Territories for the year 2019-2020 published by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India wherein Tamil Nadu has crossed the threshold of 90 per cent, that is A++ Grade, and stood at first along with four other States. The index was released after examining 70 indicators. The scheme is mainly focused on the quality of education to catalyse transformational change in the field of school education," reads the letter.

'No need to test the ability of Tamil Nadu students'

The PGI Report 2019-20 was released on June 6. As per the PGI, Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala have bagged the highest grade (Grade A++) for 2019-20. Panneerselvam in his letter said that considering the PGI report, there is no need to test the ability of the students of Tamil Nadu as the standard of education in the state is extremely good.