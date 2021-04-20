Experts Welcome ICSE Board's Decision; Call For Vaccinating Class 12 Students & Teachers

After the ICSE board cancelled its class 10 board exams said that class 12 board exams will be held on a later date, former Chairman of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Chandra Bhushan Sharma, on Tuesday spokes exclusively to Republic Media Network. During his conversation, the Professor said that he fully welcomes this decision.

Professor CB Sharma said, "I welcome this decision of the ICSE. It was in fact a long-awaited decision because the Ministry of Education had already announced that the class 10 board exams will be withdrawn and class 12 exams will be held later after reviewing the Coronavirus situation on June 1. Although it is a good decision by the ICSE, but I feel that they should have decided this earlier."

Former NIOS Chairman: 'Vaccinate all Class 12 students & teachers'

When asked to comment on the anxiety, with which the class 12 students are dealing as they are again left guessing the confirmed date for board exams amid the pandemic, the former NIOS Chairman said that the education institution of the country should not take a firm decision that when will the board exams of class 12 be held as it is impacting the lives of the students.

Remarking that class 10 exams are not that important because they will be getting promoted to class 11 only, Sharma said, "Although the board for class 10 have been cancelled, the students should not be told that they will be directly promoted and passed to enter class 11. Instead, they should be told that their exams would be held later on pen and paper. This is necessary because somewhere or the other, these marks will be remembered throughout their lives."

Suggesting that the government should start vaccinating all class 12 students and teachers, who will be performing invigilation duties during the examination should be immediately vaccinated against COVID-19, NIOS' former Chairman said, "Now that PM Modi has announced vaccination for all above 18 years of age, the Government of India should get started and try to vaccinate all students of class 12 and teachers by June 16 so that boards can take place properly."

Educationist Sunita Gandhi speaks to Republic TV

Following the ISCE board's announcement to cancel class 10 board exams and postpone class 12 board exams to a later date, Educationist and founder of the council for Global Education on Monday morning spokes to Republic TV. During her conversation, Sunita Gandhi said that despite the fact that there is great anxiety among students but people should understand that in these difficult times, life should be the top-most priority.

When asked about the idea of conducting online exams for class 12 students, she said, "I think it is a fantastic decision and I really think that not only India but countries all across the globe should be moving towards this modality. We have multiple tools available in today's date, which can help strike out misconduct such as copying during the online mode of exams."

ICSE cancels class 10 board exam and postpones class 12 exams

Following the decision of CBSE bard to cancel Class 10 board exams, Council for the Indian Schools Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday also cancelled its class 10 board examinations in wake of the current COVID-19 situation across the country. Meanwhile, ICSE in its circular has also mentioned that the status of class 12 board exams remains the same that these exams will be conducted (offline) at a later date. Earlier, it had given Class 10 students the option of writing the exam online or offline at a later date. Now it has asked for Class 11 admissions to begin in ISC sector schools.

India's COVID crisis

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,50,61,919 positive cases, out of which, 1,29,53,821 have successfully recovered and 1,78,769 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries, 1,619 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is19,29,329.

