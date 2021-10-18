Fact Check: CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 To Be Held From Nov 15 To Dec 18? CBSE Clarifies

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday took to Twitter to alert students on a fake date sheet that is doing the rounds on social media. The fake date sheet that is viral on social media is for the upcoming CBSE term 1 exams 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin in the month of November. CBSE was to release the term 1 exam schedule today, October 18. However, the board has not released the official date sheet yet.

CBSE date sheet 2022

Lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 Date Sheet that was scheduled to be released today. Meanwhile, a fake date sheet was circulated on social media to confuse the students. However, CBSE has alerted the students and stated that the board has not released any official notification regarding the date sheet till now.

"It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exam in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now," CBSE tweeted on Monday.

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022

CBSE said that first, examinations of minor subjects will be conducted. Examinations of major subjects will be conducted only after candidates are done with the examination of the minor subjects. For term 1, each exam will be of 90 minutes duration. The exam time has been postponed to 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter session. Candidates will get additional 20 minutes to read the question paper carefully.

CBSE date sheet will have details of theory exams as practical exams will be held before the term exams are over. The result will not be announced now, it will only be announced after the second term exam. This comes in line with CBSE deciding to divide the academic session into two parts. Each term consists of half that is 50% syllabus.