Bihar Board Class 10 Results: Son Of A Farmer Tops, Aspires To Become A Software Engineer

Himanshu Raj, son of a farmer has topped the Bihar Board 10th examination securing 96.20 percentile marks. Himanshu, a student of Janta High School, Natwar in Rohtas district of Bihar scored 481 marks out of 500. Himanshu while speaking to the media said, "My father is a small farmer and he used to till a leased land. On many occasions, it used to be difficult to meet the expenses of books and tutorials, but somehow my father managed. I have also sold vegetables along with my father in the market. I used to study for 12-14 hours a day. I was confident about securing good marks. In the future, I want to become a software engineer."

'I want to become an IAS officer in future'

Himanshu's father Subhash Singh lives in a hut along with his family in the village. He said, ''I expected my son to be in top 10, but it is God's grace that he topped." The second topper of the Bihar Board exams, Durgesh Kumar is also a son of a vegetable seller who lives in a hut in his village in Samastipur. Durgesh said, "My father fulfils the need and expenses of the family with a lot of difficulties. I want to become an IAS officer in future to serve the poor people." In the results declared by the Bihar Board, 80.59 percent students have passed the exams. 6,13,485 boys and 5,90,545 girls have passed the exam.

