FCI Recruitment 2021: Application Window Closing Soon For Manager & Medical Officer Posts

FCI Recruitment: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant General Manager and Medical Officer. Interested and Eligible candidates can now head to FCI’s official website, fci.gov.in for applying for the posts. Candidates must note that the application process for FCI recruitment 2021 had begun on March 1, 2021 and the application window will close soon. The last date to apply is March 31.

FCI Recruitment details

Important dates

Starting date of application: March 1, 2021

Last date to apply: March 31, 2021

There are a total of 89 posts in this recruitment. FCI’s website reveals that the admit cards will be released 10 days before the exam. The online test is scheduled to be conducted in the month of May or June. Here are more FCI vacancy details.

FCI Recruitment 2021

FCI Recruitment notification states that there are a total of 89 posts in this recruitment drive. Out of the 89, 30 posts are for General Administration Department, another 27 are for Technical. Another 22 posts are for Accounts, 8 posts are for Legal and 2 more are for Medical Officer.

Eligibility Requirements

The general requirement is that the candidate needs to be a graduate in the field from any recognized university.

Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 28 years of age. The upper age limit is 35 years.

Candidates must note that they will be invited for the interview on the basis of their performance in the written examination. Also, note that the FCI notification mentions that the minimum pass score of the written examination is 50% for the general category. candidates. It is 45% for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and candidates. Here is a direct link to the application.

More about the FCI

The Food Corporation of India was set up under the Food Corporation's Act 1964. The website the corporation mentions that its aim is to fulfil the following objectives of the Food Policy. See below.

Effective price support operations for safeguarding the interests of the farmers.

Distribution of foodgrains throughout the country for the public distribution system.

Maintaining a satisfactory level of operational and buffer stocks of foodgrains to ensure National Food Security

FCI has played a significant role in India's success in transforming crisis management oriented food security. The website states that in its 50 years of service to the nation, the has helped the farmers get remunerative prices for their produce. They have helped to make food grains available at reasonable prices, and particularly to the vulnerable section of society. The FCI also works for maintaining buffer stocks as a measure of Food Security and intervenes in the market for price stabilization.

Image Source: PTI