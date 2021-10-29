FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply For 860 Watchman Vacancies; Check How To Apply & More

FCI Recruitment 2021: The Food Corporation Of India (FCI) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Watchman. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website - fci.gov.in. This recruitment drive will recruit a total of 860 candidates.

Notably, this recruitment procedure has started specifically for candidates from Punjab. The last date to apply for the posts is November 10, 2021. It is recommended that candidates must go through the below-given details before applying for the posts.

FCI Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification | Age Restrictions

According to the official notice, the minimum education qualification that is required is for candidates to have passed their 8th standard on or before September 1, 2021.

Candidates who have been ex-security guards can also apply for the posts.

Candidates aged between 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply.

FCI Recruitment 2021: Selection procedures | Exam Pattern

The selection of the candidates will be purely based on the marks scored in the written exam, which will be an MCQ type.

The examination will consist of 120 questions.

In the examination, each question will consist of 1 mark, and there will be no minus marks for wrong answers.

After qualifying for the written exam, candidates will be required to face the Physical Endurance Test.

FCI Watchman Recruitment 2021: Follow the below-given steps to apply

STEP 1: To apply for the FCI Watchman vacancy opportunity visit the official website- fci.gov.in .

. STEP 2: Now, click on the current job openings section. Candidates need to click on the "Category IV Recruitment" option.

STEP 3: Now click on the notification that reads, "Recruitment for the post of watch & ward as per the Notice No. 01/2021/PUNJAB Please click here".

Step 4: Register for the application.

STEP 5: Following this, candidates now need to fill out the Application Form.

STEP 6: Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

