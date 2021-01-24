FDA Paper Leak: Exams Cancelled And Postponed, CM Yediyurappa Assures 'stern Action'

First Division Assistant (FDA) competitive examinations which was scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) after the Bengaluru Crime Branch Police on Saturday busted the question paper leak racket. Reacting on the incident, CM Yediyurappa has said that he has suspended the officers in connection with the case and will take stern action on the perpetrators.

"I have suspended the officers in this connection. I will order a probe into this and will take stern action," he said.

Bengaluru Joint Police Commissioner, (Crime), Sandeep Patil took to Twitter on Saturday to apprise the citizens that six accused in the case have been arrested and further probe is underway.

6 accused arrested in connection with FDA question paper leak..exam was scheduled to be held tomorrow.. Rs 24 lakhs cash, question papers seized from accused.. further investigation on.. @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice — Sandeep Patil IPS (@ips_patil) January 23, 2021

However, ANI on Sunday quoting Sandeep Patil has reported that at least 14 have been arrested along with the seizure of Rs 35 Lakh cash.

Karnataka Public Service Commission FDA paper leak: Total 14 people arrested so far, Rs 35 lakhs in cash seized, says Sandeep Patil, Joint CP, Crime #Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

Reports have stated that the Central Crime Branch (CCB) special team conducted raids in Ullal in Jnanabharati police station limits while acting on a tip-off and arrested the six accused. The gang was said to be circulating the question papers in a stolen vehicle. They were circulating leaked papers to aspirants who had approached them earlier and even paid some advance payments.

A release from KPSC stated: “The exams have been deferred in the backdrop of information that the question paper has been accessed by miscreants prior to the exam. The new date will be notified later.”

A record 3.7 lakh had applied for the exams, of which 2.8 lakh downloaded the admission tickets and were scheduled to take the exam to fill 1,114 vacancies in different government departments. As the news of the paper leak broke, the KPSC cancelled the exams and differed the exams for future, however, the next date for the exams has not been decided yet.

