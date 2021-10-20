Federal Bank Is Offering Internship For Graduates, Earn Stipend Up To Rs 5.70 Lakh

Federal Bank Internship: In good news for freshers and job seekers, the Federal Bank has invited applications from candidates for a 2-year internship program which would earn them a PG diploma degree from the Federal Bank's associated Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MHAE). According to the official advertisement regarding the internship program issued by the Federal bank, this two-year-long Federal Bank internship will get applicants a stipend of Rs 5.70 lakh per annum. The last date to apply for the Federal Bank internship is October 23 and the online aptitude test is scheduled for November 7, 2021.

The shortlisted candidates in the test would have to pay learning fees of Rs 1,00,000 along with applicable taxes to get admission to the Federal Bank internship program. However, the learning fees will be given back to the candidates if they get a job in the bank based on their internship grades. Check key details about the internship programme below.

Federal Bank: Eligibility criteria, Federal Bank internship stipend

To apply for the Federal Bank Internship program, candidates must have a graduation certificate with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university. Candidates should have a minimum 60% score in classes 10 and 12. Candidates belonging to the general category must not be above 27 years, while SC/ST candidates should not exceed 32 years.

Interns will be offered a monthly stipend of Rs 27,500. This internship will give the interns an opportunity to earn an incentive up to Rs 20,000 per month based on internship grades.

Federal Bank internship: Selection procedure | Other facilities | Direct Link

Selection of the candidates will be strictly based on their performance in the online aptitude assessment, group discussion robotic interview, and final interview (Offline mode) or any other mode as per the Federal bank selection department.

Interns would get a day off once a month, which could accumulate to 12 days in a year.

Personal insurance coverage of Rs 20,00,000 along with Medical Insurance Coverage of Rs 2,00,000 will be provided to the selected intern.

Candidates who want to apply can use the direct link given here - Federal Bank Internship 2021 (Apply Here)

