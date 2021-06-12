FMGE 2021 Admit Card Released, NBE Releases Guidelines; Negative COVID Report Mandatory

After the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea to postpone the FMGE 2021 exam, the National Board of Education (NBE) is all set to conduct the exam on its scheduled date. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2021) will be held on June 18. NBE has released the FMGE 2021 admit card and COVID-related guidelines for the students. Read on to know the COVID guidelines, SOPs and how to download FMGE 2021 admit card.

"Timely conduct of this examination will enable the foreign medical graduates who are successful, to get registered with state medical councils and contribute in the fight against COVID-19 as registered medical practitioners. In view of the sharp decline in COVID 19 cases across the country, it has been decided not to defer this examination and to conduct it with further extra protective measures," the official notice reads.

FMGE 2021 Guidelines

COVID E-Pass: Admit cards will act as a Covid E-pass or movement pass to enable police and administrative authorities to facilitate the movement of the candidates in case of any travel-related restrictions.

Negative COVID-19 test report: It is mandatory to bring and submit a printed negative report of the COVID-19 test done within 72 hours prior to the examination date (not earlier than June 15, 2021).

Isolation Labs: All candidates with COVID negative report will also be checked at the entry point for the recording of temperature using thermo guns. Candidates bringing negative test report but detected with above normal temperature or displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 infection will be allowed to take the examination in a separate isolation lab created for this purpose.

Social Distancing: The number of test centres and testing seats across the country has been increased in order to minimize the travel needs of the candidates and reduce the number of candidates in one centre.

Staggered entry: In order to avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report as communicated individually through emails and SMS.

: After completion of the examination, candidates will be directed to leave the test venue in a staggered manner which will be communicated by the respective centre in-charges in order to avoid crowding at the test venue exit. The exit process is likely to be completed over a period of 1 to 1:30 hours. Candidates are advised to refrain from attending the examination if they are unwell and have COVID like symptoms or are proven COVID-19 for their own well-being and for the safety of others as per Government guidelines

Click here to read the official notice by NBE.

Click here to download NBE FMGE 2021 Admit card