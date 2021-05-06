FMGE 2021 Application Date To End Today, May 6th 2021; Here's How To Fill The Form

The last date to fill out applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam is Thursday, 06 May 2021. Interested candidates must fill out the application form by visiting the official website. Here are more details about how to apply for the FMGE 2021 program, read on to know.

FMGE registration to end May 6th, 2021

The National Board of Examination (NBE) had commenced the registration process for the FMGE on April 16th, 2021. The last date for the application is today, May 6th, 2021. The form editing window will open from May 9th, 2021 to May 11th, 2021.

Important dates for FMGE June 2021

The application process commenced on April 16th, 2021.

The application process ends on May 6th, 2021.

Date for FMGE Admit card: June 6th, 2021.

FMGE exam date: June 18th, 2021

Result announcement on June 30th, 2021

The application form fee is Rs 6,000 without GST. After adding a GST of Rs 1080, the application form costs Rs 7080.

Paper pattern

FMGE will be a computer-based exam. The FMGE 2021 exam will consist of one paper and the paper will comprise 300 multiple-choice questions. Each question will have only one correct response and the paper will be conducted in the English language only. The paper will be delivered in two parts and shall have to be taken in a single day. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.

How To Apply for FMGE 2021

As per the official notice on the website of the National Board of Examination (NBE), here are the steps to apply for FMGE 2021. Read:

Interested candidates must visit the official website of NBE-- nbe.edu.in to apply for the FMGE 2021 exam or click on the direct link here. Next, the candidate shall see the homepage. Then click on the ‘FMGE 2021’ tab. A new webpage will open After that, the candidate has to click on the 'New registration' link and fill in the required details Next, click on 'Applicant Login' and fill in the application form Pay the application fee and submit your FMGE 2021 application form.

The official notification reads.

An Indian citizen/Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after 15.03.2002 shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority for that purpose as per the provisions of section 13 of the Act.

