FMGE 2021 Application Date To End Today, May 6th 2021; Here's How To Fill The Form

The last date to fill out applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam is Thursday, 06 May 2021. Interested candidates must fill out the application form by visiting the official website. Here are more details about how to apply for the FMGE 2021 program, read on to know.
The National Board of Examination (NBE) had commenced the registration process for the FMGE on April 16th, 2021. The last date for the application is today, May 6th, 2021. The form editing window will open from May 9th, 2021 to May 11th, 2021.
FMGE will be a computer-based exam. The FMGE 2021 exam will consist of one paper and the paper will comprise 300 multiple-choice questions. Each question will have only one correct response and the paper will be conducted in the English language only. The paper will be delivered in two parts and shall have to be taken in a single day. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.
An Indian citizen/Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after 15.03.2002 shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority for that purpose as per the provisions of section 13 of the Act.