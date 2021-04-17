FMGE 2021 Application Form OUT, Check Steps To Apply For Foreign Medical Graduate Exam

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the online application process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) -June 2021. Eligible and interested aspirants can apply for FMGE June 2021 online till May 6. To fill the FMGE application form, candidates must visit the official website of the National Board of Examination (NBE)- nbe.edu.in.

The last date to submit the online application form for FMGE June 2021 is May 6. As per the official information bulletin, the FMGE 2021 will be held on June 18, 2021. It will be a computer-based test. The application fee is Rs. 6000 plus Rs. 1080 (GST)= Rs. 7080.

The FMGE 2021 examination will consist of one paper, comprising 300 multiple choices, single correct response questions in English language only, delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day. The examination shall be a multiple-choice questions (MCQs) test delivered using a computer network. There shall be no negative marking.

“An Indian citizen/Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after 15.03.2002 shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority for that purpose as per the provisions of section 13 of the Act," the official notification reads.

How To Apply for FMGE 2021

Visit the official website of NBE-- nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘FMGE 2021’ tab.

A new website will open

Click on the 'New registration' link and fill in the required details

Click on 'Applicant Login' and fill in the application form

Pay the application fee and submit your FMGE 2021 application form.

