FMGE 2021: Last Date To Submit Deficient Documents For FMGE June 2021 Today

National Board of Education, NBE, will be closing the submission window of deficient documents for FMGE 2021 today on June 15, 2021. Those candidates who are yet to submit the required documents should do it as soon as possible today. The document submission should be done from 11 AM to 4 PM. The notice regarding the submission of deficient documents was uploaded on the official website of the National Board of Education, NBE at natboard.edu.in. The board has also released a list of candidates whose FMGE admit card 2021 is on hold because of document submission. Candidates are advised to check the list and do the document submission as soon as possible.

Last date today for submission of deficient documents for FMGE exam 2021

The official notice regarding the last opportunity for submission of deficient documents was released yesterday. The notice had mentioned that the list of candidates who failed to download the FMGE admit card will be released today. The list is now available on the official website of the National Board of Education, NBE, at natboard.edu.in. Candidates will have to submit a Primary Medical Qualification Degree certificate/Provisional Pass Certificate duly apostilled/attested by the Embassy of India in the country from where the primary medical qualification has been obtained, an Eligibility Certificate issued by the NMC/MCI (If applicable) and Proof of Citizenship. The documents can only be submitted through the Online Deficient Document Submission Portal. The direct link for the portal is mentioned below. Candidates should take note that those who will fail to submit the required documents will be declared ineligible for the FMGE exam.

FMGE 2021 important links

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2021, FMGE exam will be held on June 18, 2021. Earlier, there were demands to have FMGE postponed but the Delhi High Court rejected the plea. The FMGE exam date is still June 18, 2021. Ahead of the FMGE exam date, the board has also issued several guidelines to conduct the examination with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website at natboard.edu.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the FMGE postponed and other important news of the exam.

