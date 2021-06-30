FMGE Result 2021 Declared, Check Steps To Download NBE FMGE Results Here

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) results for the June session has been released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). According to the official brochure, the FMGE 2021 results was scheduled to release on June 30. FMGE result 2021 may be obtained at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in, the official websites. Here is more information about it, read on to know more details about the same.

FMGE result 2021 date

The FMGE is administered by the NBE to medical graduates who received their degrees outside of India. Only those who pass the exam will be permitted to work in India. The roll number, marks earned, and qualifying status are usually included in the NBE FMGE result PDF. The computer-based FMGE June session test was held on June 18, 2021.

Candidates who achieve the minimal FMGE cut-off score will be selected. Aspirants must get at least 150 points out of a possible 300. Test takers will be eligible for provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or any State Medical Council only after achieving the FMGE qualifying marks (SMC).

How to download FMGE June result

Visit the National Board of Examinations' official website or click on the link natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in to see the official website.

Click on the notification titled "FMGE 2021 June Session Results."

The PDF file will be shown on the screen as a consequence.

Using the Ctrl+F keys, look up the roll number.

The roll number, scores earned (out of 300), and qualifying status are all listed in the result PDF.

Make a copy of the FMGE results for future reference.

The FMGE scorecard may only be downloaded from the official website by qualifying applicants. During the delivery of pass certificates, the scorecard must be carried. Medical graduates will get a pass certificate, allowing them to practice medicine or continue higher study after obtaining a registration certificate from the NMC or SMC.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination is open to Indians and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). In June and December of each year, a screening test is done. The FMGE 2021 June Session Results will include information such as the students' names and roll numbers, the name of the examination, the marks earned in the entrance exam, the students' qualifying status, and the percentage earned.

