Foreign-bound Students Gather En Masse At Mumbai's Cooper Hospital For COVID-19 Vaccine

Days after the BMC allowed walk-in vaccination for students seeking to go abroad for higher studies, a huge crowd of students was seen gathered at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. However, there were limited doses available at the hospital. On the other hand, students who have secured their admissions to foreign universities are expected to fly around August or September. Even so, the universities have stated that students should be fully vaccinated ahead of their arrival in the respective countries.

BMC offers walk-in vaccination to students going abroad

The BMC had recently announced that a special vaccination drive will be held for students on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the three hospitals in Mumbai - Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba. Reports stated that the Cooper Hospital only had 50 to 100 doses of vaccines available for the students. The initiative of a special drive of vaccination of students was announced by state Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray announced that the students will be required to carry their confirmation letter to foreign universities.

For students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad & require vaccines for the same, the @mybmc has arranged free, walk in vaccination this coming Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (31st May, 1st, 2nd June) at 3 centres- Rajawadi, Cooper & Kasturba (1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 28, 2021

The students need to carry I- 20 or DS- 160 form/ verified confirmation letter to concerned foreign universities, along with personal id documents.

This admission and vaccine affecting careers, we are duty bound to vaccinate them in the required time. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 28, 2021

I will also be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 28, 2021

'Maharashtra to resume Covid-19 vaccine drive for 18-44 age group soon'

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed that the inoculation drive for 18-44 age group which was suspended earlier in May would be resumed soon. The Maharashtra government had put the vaccination for the mentioned age group on hold citing a massive shortage of vaccines. Therefore the remaining doses of both vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin were redirected to be used as second doses for people above 45 years of age.

The state reported a significant dip in its daily Covid-19 count with over 18,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin. With Sunday's numbers, the state's total Covid-19 tally has reached 5,731,815. Along with that, the state of Maharashtra reported 402 Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 94,844, the bulletin showed further. The low caseload today has been witnessed after over 2 months.

The state has last reported nearly 18,000 cases on 16 March with 17,864 new cases in the 24-hour period. The case positivity rate in the state has also dipped to 16.44% from yesterday's 16.51%. On Sunday, the daily recoveries were significantly higher than the new cases registered in the same time span. The state saw as many as 22,532 discharges taking the total number of recoveries to 53,62, 370. The recovery rate stands at 93.55%. The state capital Mumbai on Sunday reported 1066 COVID positive cases taking the cumulative total to 705575, as per the city's health bulletin. Meanwhile, with 22 deaths, the death toll reached 14,855. The metropolis also saw 1,327 discharges.