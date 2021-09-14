Four New Harrow International Schools Planned For India; To Be Located In Bengaluru

Harrow School has partnered with Amity Education Group to establish a new network of Harrow International Schools. Amity will open four new Harrow International Schools in India and one in the United States, all based on Harrow's educational theory. The first two of these new schools are expected to begin in September 2023.

According to their website, harrowschool.org.uk, Harrow International School Bengaluru in India and Harrow International School New York in the United States will be coeducational, with day and boarding options.

John Batting, Harrow School’s Chairman of Governors, said in a statement, "We are delighted to be expanding the opportunity for students to access a Harrow education in two new geographies with Amity, a foundation with global educational expertise. Our joint aspiration is to establish world-class schools that offer a premium education based on the Harrow Values of courage, honour, humility and fellowship."

Harrow Bengaluru, located on a 60-acre campus in Devanhili, will provide education to students aged 11 to 18 based on the National Curriculum for England. Students will be prepared for the Cambridge International IGCSEs and the International Baccalaureate Diploma. Amity Group will own and run the Harrow International Schools in India on a private and independent basis. Each school will be examined on a regular basis by HISL representatives, and the Governing Boards of the schools will also include two HISL representatives.

Harrow International Schools for India and New York

Dr Atul Chauhan, Amity’s President and Chancellor said, "For Amity International Schools, blending modernity with tradition is a fundamental aspect of pedagogy. Our focus is on establishing a global outlook in our students, through an innovative curriculum that promotes their overall development and inculcates a deep respect for values. This partnership between two education leaders will bring together Amity’s uncompromising quest for quality education with Harrow’s 450-year-old tradition of outstanding education."

Harrow School is one of the most well-known schools in the world. It was founded in 1572 by Queen Elizabeth I under a Royal Charter and is located on a 324-acre estate in London. It boasts numerous renowned graduates like Jawahar Lal Nehru, Winston Churchill, literary character Lord Byron, and innumerable Nobel Laureates.

Image: Unsplash