Free Coaching, Accommodation To JEE, NEET Aspirants In Kota Who Lost Parents To COVID

Lok Sabha speaker and MP from Kota, Om Birla on Wednesday announced to provide free coaching and accommodation in Kota, Rajasthan to the students who are preparing for medical or engineering entrance exams and have lost their parents or earning member of the family due to COVID-19. The decision will provide a major relief to such JEE, NEET aspirants in these challenging times. Kota is a major coaching hub for competitive exam preparations in the country.

Free coaching, accommodation, food to needy students from all over India

Om Birla on Wednesday held a meeting with directors of coaching institutes in Kota and requested them to step forward in helping the needy students in these challenging times. The decision was taken after the meeting with the directors. On the request of MP Om Birla, the institutes agreed to provide free coaching, accommodation, and food to such students from across the country who have lost their parents or earning member of the family to COVID, an official statement said.

Allen Career Institute to set up a COVID relief fund of Rs 50 Lakh

During the meeting with Om Birla, the director of Allen Career Institute, Naveen Maheshwari also announced that the institute will set up a relief fund of Rs 50 lakh to help the families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. MP Om Birla thanked the coaching institutes for their noble gesture and said during these challenging times it is important that society comes together and helps each other.

(With inputs from PTI.)