Free Online Course On Indian Constitution To Be Launched By Union Law Minister Today

Online course on Indian Constitution: In good news for law students and learning enthusiasts, the central government is launching an online program on the Indian Constitution in order to help students learn about the Indian Constitution. The online course will be launched by the Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, at Bhim Auditorium, Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), 15, Janpath, New Delhi, in collaboration with the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), University of Law. These online courses will be made available to students on the eve of Constitution Day. According to the official notice, the registration for this course is free of cost, and those students who wish to obtain a Certificate of Appreciation or a Certificate of Merit will have to pay a token fee of Rs 100. "Keeping in view the essence of the online course, the occasion shall also see widespread and enthusiastic participation of students, faculty, and top functionaries of the leading law universities in India," the statement adds.

Through this online course, candidates can gain in-depth knowledge of the text of the Constitution and leading cases, and identify the fundamental policy choices listed in the Constitution. They can also examine the historical evolution and learn about the post-independence constitutional journey through a series of 15 conceptual videos. Candidates must note that the online course will be available on the website at - legalaffairs.nalsar.ac.in. According to the official notification, SPS Baghel, Minister for State for Law and Justice; Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs; and Secretaries of the Legislative Department, Department of Justice, along with other senior officers of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Prof. (Dr) Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, will also be present at the launch event.

Image: PTI