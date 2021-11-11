Last Updated:

FSSAI Invites Applications For Over 200 Vacancies, See Recruitment Details Here

FSSAI is accepting applications for more than 200 vacancies till November 12, 2021. Interested candidates can check the vacancy details here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
FSSAI

Image: Shutterstock


FSSAI Recruitment 2021:Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) invites applications to fill 254 FSSAI vacancies. FSSAI vacancy is for food analyst, technical officer, central food safety officer, assistant manager, IT assistant, personal assistant, and other positions. Interested candidates must know that the last date to apply is November 12, 2021. Except for the position of food analyst, FSSAI will conduct computer-based test for other positions. Candidates will be selected in the ratio of 1:5 for interview for the post.

“Marks scored in all stages of selection in accordance with weightage assigned to each stage will be counted for final selection. Candidate absent in any stage(s) of selection will not be eligible for selection. Further, the Authority reserves the right to introduce additional stage of examination which would be notified at suitable time, if considered necessary,” the FSSAI has said.

“In case of two/ three candidates scoring same marks at final stage, the candidate possessing a desirable qualification wherever applicable as per Recruitment Regulations shall be given preference. If the tie still persists the candidate older in age will get preference. If the tie continues to persist, the tie will be resolved by referring to the alphabetical order of names i.e. a candidate whose name begins with the alphabet which comes first in the alphabetical order will get the preference,” it has added.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

  • Total Posts - 254
  • Deputy Manager- 06
  • Assistant Director (Technical) - 09
  • Assistant Director - 06
  • Technical Officer - 125
  • Central Food Safety Officer - 37
  • Food Analyst - 04
  • Assistant Manager (IT) - 04
  • Assistant Manager - 04
  • Assistant - 33
  • Hindi Translator - 01
  • Personal Assistant - 19
  • IT Assistant - 03
  • Junior Assistant Grade-1 - 03

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

  • STEP 1 – Go to the official website and then go to the Registration/Login window
  • STEP 2 – Candidates will have to enter Personal details & Educational qualification details.
  • STEP 3 – Candidates will then have to upload photograph and signature
  • STEP 4 – Preview and edit the application when required and proceed for payment
  • STEP 5 – Candidates should then complete the payment process & print application form
READ | OPSC Recruitment: Apply for 1871 medical officer posts; Check how to apply here
READ | NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Apply for Scientist posts; Check vacancies & payscale
READ | Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2021: Apply for various apprentice posts by November 10
READ | IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 4135 vacancies
READ | JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021 begins for 800 Sub-Inspector posts, here's direct link to apply
Tags: FSSAI, FSSAI Recruitment, FSSAI vacancy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND