FSSAI Invites Applications For Over 200 Vacancies, See Recruitment Details Here

FSSAI Recruitment 2021:Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) invites applications to fill 254 FSSAI vacancies. FSSAI vacancy is for food analyst, technical officer, central food safety officer, assistant manager, IT assistant, personal assistant, and other positions. Interested candidates must know that the last date to apply is November 12, 2021. Except for the position of food analyst, FSSAI will conduct computer-based test for other positions. Candidates will be selected in the ratio of 1:5 for interview for the post.

“Marks scored in all stages of selection in accordance with weightage assigned to each stage will be counted for final selection. Candidate absent in any stage(s) of selection will not be eligible for selection. Further, the Authority reserves the right to introduce additional stage of examination which would be notified at suitable time, if considered necessary,” the FSSAI has said.

“In case of two/ three candidates scoring same marks at final stage, the candidate possessing a desirable qualification wherever applicable as per Recruitment Regulations shall be given preference. If the tie still persists the candidate older in age will get preference. If the tie continues to persist, the tie will be resolved by referring to the alphabetical order of names i.e. a candidate whose name begins with the alphabet which comes first in the alphabetical order will get the preference,” it has added.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 254

Deputy Manager- 06

Assistant Director (Technical) - 09

Assistant Director - 06

Technical Officer - 125

Central Food Safety Officer - 37

Food Analyst - 04

Assistant Manager (IT) - 04

Assistant Manager - 04

Assistant - 33

Hindi Translator - 01

Personal Assistant - 19

IT Assistant - 03

Junior Assistant Grade-1 - 03

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply