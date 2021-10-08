FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply For 233 Posts; Check Vacancy Details, Steps To Apply Here

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications from candidates for the FSSAI technical officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website-fssai.gov.in. This year, the recruitment drive started by FSSAI will fill a total of 233 vacancies. The recruitment was supposed to be held on October 8, but will now start on October 13, 2021.

It must be noted that the entrance examination will be through the Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam will be based on an MCQ pattern and will contain 100 questions. The examination will have negative markings. For every right answer, there will be 4 marks, and the wrong answer will have a deduction of 1 mark. The exam duration will be 2 hours.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Number of vacancies Post 4 Food Analyst 125 Technical Officer 37 Central Food Safety Officer 4 Assistant Manager IT 4 Assistant Manager 33 Assistant 1 Hindi Translator 19 Personal Assistant 3 IT Assistant 3 Junior Assistant Grade I

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Date Events October 13, 2021 FSSAI Recruitment 2021 starts November 12, 2021 Last date to apply November 12, 2021 Cut-Off date for Eligibility & Qualification Criteria

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

STEP 1: To apply for FSSAI Recruitment 2021 visit the official website- fssai.gov.in .

. STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Jobs " tab on the website. A new window will open up.

" tab on the website. A new window will open up. STEP 3: Now select the circular number - HR-12013/6/2021-HR-FSSAI [DR-04/2021] and click on "Apply Online" button.

and click on "Apply Online" button. STEP 4: This link will be active from October 13, 2021, only.

STEP 5: Fill the application with the necessary information.

STEP 6: To complete the application procedure, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1500.

STEP 7: Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application form for further details.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Application fees | Age Limit | More details

Application fees for general and OBC candidates are Rs. 1000/-along with intimation charges of Rs. 500. Whereas, SC/ST/EWS and PwD are exempted from application fee payment but will have to pay Rs 500 as intimation charges. Candidates applying for Deputy Manager, Assistant Director (Technical), Assistant Director, Food Analyst must be less than 35 years of age. Candidates applying for the positions of Assistant Manager, Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, IT Assistant, Technical Officer, and Central Food Safety Officer must not be more than 30 years of age, and Junior Assistant Grade-1 should be under 25 years old.

Image: PTI