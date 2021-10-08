FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply For 233 Posts; Check Vacancy Details, Steps To Apply Here

Quick links:
FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications from candidates for the FSSAI technical officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website-fssai.gov.in. This year, the recruitment drive started by FSSAI will fill a total of 233 vacancies. The recruitment was supposed to be held on October 8, but will now start on October 13, 2021.
It must be noted that the entrance examination will be through the Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam will be based on an MCQ pattern and will contain 100 questions. The examination will have negative markings. For every right answer, there will be 4 marks, and the wrong answer will have a deduction of 1 mark. The exam duration will be 2 hours.
Application fees for general and OBC candidates are Rs. 1000/-along with intimation charges of Rs. 500. Whereas, SC/ST/EWS and PwD are exempted from application fee payment but will have to pay Rs 500 as intimation charges. Candidates applying for Deputy Manager, Assistant Director (Technical), Assistant Director, Food Analyst must be less than 35 years of age. Candidates applying for the positions of Assistant Manager, Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, IT Assistant, Technical Officer, and Central Food Safety Officer must not be more than 30 years of age, and Junior Assistant Grade-1 should be under 25 years old.