FTII JET Admit Card 2021 Released On Official Website; Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

FTII JET Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune has been released on the official website - ftiiac.in. All those candidates who have registered their names and are going to appear for the entrance examination can check the official website to download the admit card. As per the official notice, the entrance examination for Group A is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2021, from 2 pm to 5 pm, and the entrance examination for Group B is scheduled to be held on December 19, from 9 am to 12 noon.

The Group-C entrance examination is scheduled to be held on December 19 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who will qualify in the JET 2021 will be eligible to take for to take admission for the post-graduate courses of SRFTI and FTII. Check key details below.

FTII JET 2021 Examination Pattern

The JET examination will be conducted in offline mode, and the duration will be three hours.

The examination will be conducted under strict COVID-19 measures, and all students are required to follow the COVID rules at the examination center.

The exam will consist of both objective and subjective types of questions.

The examination will be conducted in 27 cities across India.

Steps to download the FTII JET admit card 2021

STEP 1: To download the FTII JET admit card candidates need to visit the official website - ftii.ac.in.

STEP 2: Click on the link that reads, "Admissions Joint Entrance Test 2021-Registrations Closed."

STEP 3: Now, click on "Click Here to Download the Admit Card."

STEP 4: Enter your application number and date of birth.

STEP 6: The admit card will appear on the screen.

STEP 7: Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

Image: Shutterstock