Full List Of Trains From June 1, 2020, For Passenger Travelling With Pre-booking

Phase one of unlocking India begins with Indian Railways starting the service of trains. At first, there will two hundred trains in AC as well as non-AC trains. Starting June, almost 1.50 lakh passengers will be moving back to the desired native town or city. Along with the premium trains, the Indian Railways is planning to start trains like Duronto, Sampark Kranti, Jan Shatabdi and Poorva trains in a planned manner.

For passengers to travel in these trains, Arogya Setu and pre-booking is mandatory. Passengers with unreserved and waiting list cannot enter the stations. Furthermore, passengers with RAC will be allowed to board the trains. Read on to know about the full list of trains from June 1, 2020. Note that all the below-mentioned trains will have to and fro service. The list mentions a hundred pairs of trains for to and fro destinations.

Here is a full list of trains from June 1, 2020:

No Train No Train Name Starting Station Last Station 1 01016/15 Kushinagar Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T) 2 01019/20 Konarka Express Mumbai CST Bhubaneswar 3 01061/62 Darbhanga Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Darbhanga 4 01071/72 Kamayani Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Varanasi 5 01093/94 Mahanagri Express Mumbai CST Varanasi 6 01139/40 Mumbai CST Gadag Express Mumbai CST Gadag 7 01301/02 Udyan Express Mumbai CST KSR Bengaluru 8 02156/55 Bhopal Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Habibganj 9 02230/29 Lucknow Mail New Delhi Lucknow Jn 10 02296/95 Sanghmitra Express Danapur KSR Bengaluru 11 02377/78 Padatik Express Sealdah New Alipurduar 12 02392/91 Shramjevi Express New Delhi Rajgir 13 02394/93 Sampoorn Kranti Express New Delhi Rajendra Nagar 14 02418/17 Prayagraj Express New Delhi Prayagraj 15 02420/19 Gomti Express New Delhi Lucknow 16 02407/08 Karambhumi Express Amritsar New Jalpaiguri 17 02357/58 Amritsar Kolkata Express Amritsar Kolkata 18 02452/51 Shram Shakti Express New Delhi Kanpur 19 02463/64 Samprak Kranti Jodhpur Delhi S Rohilla 20 02477/78 Jaipur Jodhpur Express Jaipur Jodhpur 21 02479/80 Suryanagri Express Bandra (T) Jodhpur 22 02533/34 Pushpak Express Lucknow Jn Mumbai CST 23 02555/56 Gorakhdham Express Hisar Gorakhpur 24 02560/59 Shivganga Express New Delhi Manduadih 25 02618/17 Mangla Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Ernakulam 26 04009/10 Champaran Satyagrah Express Anand Vihar Bapudham Motihari 27 02629/30 Karnataka Samprak Kranti Express New Delhi Yesvantpur 28 02701/02 Husain Sagar Express Mumbai CST Hyderabad 29 02703/04 Falaknuma Express Howrah Secunderabad 30 02715/16 Sachkhand Express H.S. Nanded Amritsar 31 02724/23 Telangana Express New Delhi Hyderabad 32 02792/91 Danapur Secunderabad Express Danapur Secunderabad 33 02801/02 Purushottam Express Puri New Delhi 34 02810/09 HWH-Mumbai Mail Howrah Mumbai CST 35 02833/34 Ahmedabad Howrah Express Ahmedabad Howrah 36 02904/03 Golden Temple Mail Amritsar Mumbai Central 37 02916/15 Ashram Express Delhi Ahmedabad 38 02926/25 Paschim Express Amritsar Bandra 39 02933/34 Karnavati Express Mumbai Central Ahmedabad 40 02963/64 Mewar Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Udaipur City 41 08183/84 Tatanagar Danapur Express Tatanagar Danapur 42 05484/83 Mahananda Express Delhi Alipurduar 43 06345/46 Netrvati Express Mumbai (LTT) Thiruvananthapuram Central 44 02806/06 AP Express Vishakapatnam New Delhi 45 02182/81 Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Jabalpur 46 02418/17 Mahamana Express New Delhi Varanasi 47 02955/56 Mumbai Central Jaipur Express Mumbai Central Jaipur 48 07201/02 Golconda Express Guntur Secunderabad 49 02793/94 Rayalseema Express Tirupati Nizamabad 50 09165/66 Sabarmati Express Ahmedabad Darbhanga 51 09167/68 Sabarmati Express Ahmedabad Varanasi 52 09045/46 Ganga Express Surat Chhapra Tapti 53 03201/02 Patna Lokmanyatilak Express Patna Lokmanyatilak (T) 54 02553/54 Vaishali Express Saharsa New Delhi 55 02307/08 Howrah Jodhpur/Bikaner Express Howrah Jodhpur/Bikaner 56 02381/82 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi 57 02303/04 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi 58 02141/42 Lokmanyatilak Patliputra Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Patliputra 59 02557/58 Sapt Kranti Express Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar 60 05273/74 Satyagrah Express Raxaul Anand Vihar 61 02419/20 Suhaildev Express Anand Vihar Ghazipur 62 02433/34 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Express Anand Vihar Ghazipur 63 09041/42 Bandra (T) Ghazipur Express Bandra (T) Ghazipur 04673/74 Shaheed Express Amritsar Jaynagar 65 04649/50 Saryu Yamuna Express Amritsar Jaynagar 66 02541/42 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T) 67 05955/56 Brahmputra Mail Dibrugarh Delhi 68 02149/50 Pune Danapur Express Pune Danapur 69 02947/48 Azimabad Express Ahmedabad Patna 70 05645/46 Lokmanyatilak Guwahati Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Guwahati 71 02727/28 Godavari Express Hyderabad Visakhapatnam 72 - Special Train Ahmedabad Muzaffarpur (Via Surat) 73 - Special Train Ahmedabad Gorakhpur (Via Surat)

Duronto trains from Howrah to Yasvantpur, Sealdah to Puri, Shalimar to Patna, Ernakulam to Nizamuddin and Secunderabad to Nizamuddin will be running with full booking options available. Passengers will have to register beforehand and no one with unconfirmed seats will be allowed to enter the station. These trains will also have to and fro journeys.

Below mentioned Jan Shatabdi and other trains complete the full list of trains from June 1, 2020:

Train no: 02073/74, From Howrah Jn to Bhubaneswar Train no:8002023/24, From Howrah Jn to Patna Jn Train no:8102365/66, From Patna to Ranchi Train no:8202091/92, From Dehradun to Kathgodam Train no:8302067/68, From Guwahati to Jorhat Town Train no:8402053/54, From Haridwar to Amritsar Train no:8502055/56, From New Delhi to Dehradun Train no:8602057/58, From New Delhi to Una Himachal Train no:8702065/66, From Ajmer to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Train no:8802069/70, From Raigarh to Gondia Train no:8902021/22, From Howrah to Barbil Train no:9002075/76, From Calicut to Trivandrum Train no:9102081/82, From Kannur to Trivandrum Train no:9202079/80, From Bengaluru to Hubli Train no:9302089/90, From Yashwantpur to Shivamoga Town Train no:9402059/60, From Kota to Nizamuddin Train no:9502061/62, From Habibganj to Jabalpur Train no:9609037/38, From Bandra(T) to GorakhpurAvadh Express Train no:9709039/40, From Bandra(T) to MuzaffarpurAvadh Express Train no:02565/66, From Darbhanga to New Delhi- Btiar Sampark Kranti Train no:02917/18, From Ahmedabad to Nizamuddin- Gujarat Sampark Kranti Train no:02779/80, From Vasco da Gama to Nizamuddin- Goa Express

