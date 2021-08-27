Last Updated:

FYJC 2021-22 Admissions: Class 11 First Cutoff List Released, Here's How To Check

Registered candidates who applied for Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021 can now check their names in the first cutoff list online. Check here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
FYJC 2021-22

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


The first cutoff list for First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) or class 11 admission in Maharashtra colleges has been released on Friday, August 27, 2021. Registered candidates who applied for Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021 can now check their names in the first cutoff list on the website. Students who have applied online should visit the official website- 11thadmission.org.in. To be noted that the Maharashtra FYJC first cutoff list has been released separately for five divisions. These divisions are Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Amravati.

This year over 3.75 lakh registrations have were submitted for FYJC 2021 admission and out of which over 3.06 lakh applications have been accepted. Class 11 first cutoff list candidates who will find their names in the first cutoff list will have to register and apply online for admission to class 11. The respective college will verify the candidates' documents uploaded by them during the online FYJC admission process 2021 and after scrutiny will approve the admission. 

Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2021-22: How To Download

  • Candidate should visit the official website --11thadmission.org.in
  • Candidates will have to select their region amongst Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati
  • Candidates will have to login using their ID and password
  • Candidates will have to submit and view the first cutoff list/ allotment result

Education Minister congratulates students

Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tweet reads, “Congratulations to all students allotted colleges during the 1st round of Centralised Online Admission to #FYJC 2021-22 for the MMR & areas within the corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchward, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik. Refer to: https://11thadmission.org.in for more details. The tweet further reads, “Those allotted colleges can confirm their admissions before 6 pm, Aug 30. Those not allotted colleges yet, do not worry, there are three more rounds. No student will remain without a college. There are sufficient seats.”

READ | Maharashtra FYJC CET: Registration for CET to begin on Monday; here's all you need to know

 

Image Credit: Shutterstock

READ | Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Application window opens, here's how to apply
READ | Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 examination cancelled, admission to be carried on class 10 marks
READ | FYJC admission 2021 first cut off list to be released on Aug 27, check official notice
READ | Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021: Class 11 first cutoff list releasing today, how to check
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND