FYJC 2nd Merit List 2021 Released; Check The List Of Websites Here

FYJC 2nd Merit List 2021: The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra have announced the First Year Junior College, FYJC 2nd Merit List 2021. It has been released on Saturday, September 4 at 10 am. Candidates should go through the list as soon as possible as the last date to confirm the allotment is September 6, 2021. Candidates are hereby advised to complete the allotment process by Monday, September 2021 up to 8 pm. For more information, students who applied for the Maharashtra 11th admission should visit the official website, which is 11thadmission.org.in.

Candidates who wish to cancel the admission, but had confirmed in previous CAP rounds, can request the cancellation. It is to be requested at the concerned junior college. It is to be noted that the vacancy list for FYJC 2nd Merit List 2021 was released on August 31, 2021. As per the official notice, "If a student doesn’t want to take admission in the allotted college, he/she can wait for a further round. A total of 3,75,351 SSC students have registered for FYJC admissions this year."

FYJC 2nd Merit List 2021: Steps to check

Registered candidates should visit the official website of Maharashtra 11th admission 2021 that is 11thadmission.org.in.

On the homepage, jump to the preferred ‘Region’

Click on ‘Students Login’ and enter credentials to check the second allotment list

The list will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should also take a printout of the merit list for any future reference

FYJC 2nd Merit List 2021: Websites to check

mumbai.11thadmission.org.in pune.11thadmission.org.in nagpur.11thadmission.org.in nashik.11thadmission.org.in amravati.11thadmission.org.in

In case of any issue candidates can reach out to the helpline number. The helpline number- 9823009841 has been dedicated to Maharashtra 11th admission. The timetable for the regular admission round will be announced soon by the college. For more information, students should visit their respective login to check FYJC 2nd Merit List 2021.