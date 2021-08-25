Last Updated:

FYJC Admission 2021 First Cut Off List To Be Released On Aug 27, Check Official Notice

FYJC admission 2021: The first cut-off list for Mumbai FYJC has been prepared and will be released on August 27, 2021. Registered candidates can check details.

Ruchika Kumari
FYJC admission 2021

FYJC admission 2021: The cut-off list for admission to first year in junior colleges (FYJC admission 2021) will be released and displayed on August 27, 2021. This announcement was made by the Maharashtra Minister for School Education Varsha Gaikwad. She took to Twitter to announce that Mumbai first cutoff list will be out soon. She further said that for the first round, there were over 3.75 lakh applications of which around 3.06 lakh were accepted. The Maharashtra Minister for School Education also informed that the FYJC merit list will be announced for first round. The board is also accepting fresh applications for the other three rounds. 

She tweeted, "Status of registrations & eligible applications for the 1st general round of Centralised Online Admission to #FYJC 2021-22 for the MMR & areas within the corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchward, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik. Refer: https://11thadmission.org.in for more details." She further tweeted, "The allotment list & cut-off list for this round of admissions will be displayed on August 27. Three more rounds to follow. New registrations will be accepted during these rounds too. #FYJC #Admissions2021"

FYJC: Registration status

  • For Amravati region total registrations were 10, 673. Out of which 8,158 applications have been submitted and accepted in Mumbai fyjc first list.
  • For Mumbai region total registrations were 2,37,952. Out of which 2,02,058 applications have been submitted and accepted in FYJC first cutoff list. 
  • For Nagpur region total registrations were 27,239. Out of which 19,256 applications have been submitted and accepted in round one.
  • For Nashik region total registrations were 22,211. Out of which 16, 753 applications have been submitted and accepted in round one.
  • For Pune region total registrations were 77, 276. Out of which 59,886 applications have been submitted and accepted in round one.
  • Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official websites for more updates.
