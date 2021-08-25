FYJC Admission 2021 First Cut Off List To Be Released On Aug 27, Check Official Notice

FYJC admission 2021: The cut-off list for admission to first year in junior colleges (FYJC admission 2021) will be released and displayed on August 27, 2021. This announcement was made by the Maharashtra Minister for School Education Varsha Gaikwad. She took to Twitter to announce that Mumbai first cutoff list will be out soon. She further said that for the first round, there were over 3.75 lakh applications of which around 3.06 lakh were accepted. The Maharashtra Minister for School Education also informed that the FYJC merit list will be announced for first round. The board is also accepting fresh applications for the other three rounds.

She tweeted, "Status of registrations & eligible applications for the 1st general round of Centralised Online Admission to #FYJC 2021-22 for the MMR & areas within the corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchward, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik. Refer: https://11thadmission.org.in for more details." She further tweeted, "The allotment list & cut-off list for this round of admissions will be displayed on August 27. Three more rounds to follow. New registrations will be accepted during these rounds too. #FYJC #Admissions2021"

FYJC: Registration status