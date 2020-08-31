FYJC First Merit List Out For Sathaye College, See Sathaye College Merit List Here

With the entire country grappling the coronavirus situation, several activities and daily life has been hampered in the country. The government has opted for online methods in several fields to decrease the actual physical contact. The Mumbai University authorities have also opted for a complete online admission process in this year’s 11th admission. Mumbai University’s FYJC first merit list was declared yesterday on the official website of the 11th admission. As the FYJC first merit list was declared yesterday, a lot of people have been wondering about the FYJC first merit list and Sathaye College cut off. For all the people who are curious about Sathaye College merit list, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | FYJC first merit list out for Bhavans college; see Bhavans' merit list for 11th admission

Also Read | FYJC first merit list out for Mithibai college; see various merit list for 11th admission

FYJC first merit list Sathaye College cut off

This year’s FYJC first merit list has seen a rise in cut off percentage at almost all big colleges. Sathaye College declared its official Sathaye College cut off on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Sathaye College at sathayecollege.edu.in to know about the details of Sathaye College Admission. Here is a look at the streamwise Sathaye College cut off list of this year for all streams.

See Sathaye College cut off 2020 and Sathaye College merit list for Commerce by clicking HERE

See Sathaye College cut off 2020 and Sathaye College merit list for Arts by clicking HERE

See Sathaye College cut off 2020 and Sathaye College merit list for Science by clicking HERE

See Sathaye College cut off 2020 and Sathaye College merit list for HSVC by clicking HERE

Also Read | Inhouse quota admission meaning with respect to 11th admission in Mumbai University

Also Read | What is marks range in 'know your eligibility' option on 11th admission website?

What to do after FYJC first merit list?

FYJC first merit list 2020 was declared yesterday on Sunday, August 30, 2020. The candidates can now check if they have been allotted a seat in the 11th admission process through FYJC first merit list on the official website of 11th admission, mumbai.11thadmission.org.in. Those students who want to take admission and confirm their seat will have to do so by September 3, 2020, at 5 PM. For those students who have been allotted their first preference colleges will have to confirm their admissions in FYJC first merit list. If a student fails to confirm it, he/she will be blocked for further rounds of 11th admission’s merit lists. They will only be considered during the special rounds later. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the 11th admission at mumbai.11thadmission.org.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to 11th admission.