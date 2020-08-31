FYJC First Merit List Out For KC College, See KC Merit List Of FYJC Admission Here

With the entire country grappling the coronavirus situation, several activities and daily life has been hampered in the country. The Coronavirus cases in India are still continuously rising with each passing day. The government has opted for online methods in several fields to decrease the actual physical contact. The Mumbai University authorities have also opted for a complete online admission process in this year’s 11th admission. Mumbai University’s FYJC first merit list was declared yesterday on the official website of the 11th admission. As the FYJC first merit list was declared yesterday, a lot of people have been wondering about the FYJC first merit list and KC College cut off. For all the people who are curious about KC merit list, here is everything you need to know about it.

FYJC first merit list KC College cut off

This year’s FYJC first merit list has seen a rise in percentage at almost all big colleges. The KC College cut off for Arts stream is 90.2 per cent this year. Last year it was at 87.9 per cent. The KC College cut off for Commerce stream is at 92.2 per cent this year whereas last year it was 90.2 per cent. For science stream, KC College cut off is at 89.4 per cent from 85.8 per cent of last year. The cut-off percentage in KC merit list is high in all streams as compared to the KC merit list of last year’s FYJC first merit list in KC College admission.

FYJC first merit list 2020 was declared yesterday on Sunday, August 30, 2020. The candidates can now check if they have been allotted a seat in the 11th admission process through FYJC first merit list on the official website of 11th admission, mumbai.11thadmission.org.in. Those students who want to take admission and confirm their seat will have to do so by September 3, 2020, at 5 PM. For those students who have been allotted their first preference colleges will have to confirm their admissions in FYJC first merit list. If a student fails to confirm it, he/she will be blocked for further rounds of 11th admission’s merit lists. They will only be considered during the special rounds later.

