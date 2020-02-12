GATE 2020: Everything You Need To Know About This Year's Cut-off

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE is an examination that tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects of engineering and science. The exam is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technologies jointly at Delhi, Roorkee, Kanpur, Guwahati, Chennai, Kharagpur and Mumbai. This year's examination was conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 for 25 papers by IIT Delhi. It would also be releasing the official answer keys for the examination soon.
The results of GATE 2020 will be announced on March 20, 2020. Check out the expected cut off based on 2019's cut-off for various subjects. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the latest updates on examination on their official website, i.e. gate.iitd.ac.in
|
GATE 2020 Paper
|General
|OBC
|SC/ST
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering (EC)
|
26 - 30
|24 - 28
|
16 - 18
|
Mechanical Engineering (ME)
|
32 - 34
|29 - 32
|
22 - 24
|
Electrical Engineering (EE)
|
30 - 33
|22 - 25
|
18 - 20
|
Civil Engineering (CE)
|
25 - 30
|24 - 28
|
16 - 20
|
Computer Science & Information Technology (CS)
|
27 - 30
|26 - 28
|
18 - 20
|
Instrumental Engineering (IN)
|
31 - 33
|26 - 28
|
19 - 23
|
SR. No.
|
Paper Name
|
Qualifying Marks
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC/ST
|
1
|
Life Sciences
|
36.7
|
33
|
24.5
|
2
|
Civil Engineering
|
28.2
|
25.4
|
18.8
|
3
|
Electrical Engineering
|
39.6
|
35.6
|
26.4
|
4
|
Computer Science and Information Technology
|
29.5
|
26.6
|
19.7
|
5
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
34.1
|
30.7
|
22.7
|
6
|
Petroleum Engineering
|
49.9
|
44.9
|
33.3
|
7
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
26.7
|
24
|
17.8
|
8
|
Chemical Engineering
|
34.8
|
31.3
|
23.2
|
9
|
Chemistry
|
32
|
28.8
|
21.3
|
10
|
Biotechnology
|
35.9
|
32.3
|
23.9
|
11
|
Engineering Sciences
|
26.7
|
24
|
17.8
|
12
|
Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
|
40.1
|
36.1
|
26.7
|
13
|
Aerospace Engineering
|
33.5
|
30.2
|
22.3
|
14
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
28.3
|
25.5
|
18.9
|
15
|
Architecture and Planning
|
41
|
36.9
|
27.3
|
16
|
Ecology and Evolution
|
37.1
|
33.4
|
24.7
|
17
|
Geology and Geophysics
|
44.5
|
40.1
|
29.7
|
18
|
Instrumentation Engineering
|
31.9
|
28.7
|
21.3
|
19
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
22.5
|
16.7
|
20
|
Mining Engineering
|
31.5
|
28.4
|
21
|
21
|
Metallurgical Engineering
|
53.5
|
48.1
|
35.7
|
22
|
Physics
|
25.2
|
22.7
|
16.8
|
23
|
Production and Industrial Engineering
|
32.2
|
29
|
21.5
|
24
|
Statistics
|
32.5
|
29.2
|
21.7
