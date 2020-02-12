The Debate
GATE 2020: Everything You Need To Know About This Year's Cut-off

Education

GATE 2020 was held at IIT Delhi on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 and the results of the same will be announced on March 20, 2020. Read for the expected cut-off

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
gate 2020

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE is an examination that tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects of engineering and science. The exam is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technologies jointly at Delhi, Roorkee, Kanpur, Guwahati, Chennai, Kharagpur and Mumbai. This year's examination was conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 for 25 papers by IIT Delhi. It would also be releasing the official answer keys for the examination soon.

The results of GATE 2020 will be announced on March 20, 2020. Check out the expected cut off based on 2019's cut-off for various subjects. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the latest updates on examination on their official website, i.e. gate.iitd.ac.in 

GATE 2020 – Expected cut off

GATE 2020 Paper

 General OBC SC/ST

Electronics & Communication Engineering (EC)

26 - 30

 24 - 28

16 - 18

Mechanical Engineering (ME)

32 - 34

 29 - 32

22 - 24

Electrical Engineering (EE)

30 - 33

 22 - 25

18 - 20

Civil Engineering (CE)

25 - 30

 24 - 28

16 - 20

Computer Science & Information Technology (CS)

27 - 30 

  26 - 28

18 - 20

Instrumental Engineering (IN)

31 - 33

 26 - 28

19 - 23

GATE cut off 2019

SR. No.

Paper Name

 Qualifying Marks

General

OBC

SC/ST

1

Life Sciences

36.7

33

24.5

2

Civil Engineering

28.2

25.4

18.8

3

Electrical Engineering

39.6

35.6

26.4

4

Computer Science and Information Technology

29.5

26.6

19.7

5

Mechanical Engineering

34.1

30.7

22.7

6

Petroleum Engineering

49.9

44.9

33.3

7

Electronics and Communication Engineering

26.7

24

17.8

8

Chemical Engineering

34.8

31.3

23.2

9

Chemistry

32

28.8

21.3

10

Biotechnology

35.9

32.3

23.9

11

Engineering Sciences

26.7

24

17.8

12

Textile Engineering and Fibre Science

40.1

36.1

26.7

13

Aerospace Engineering

33.5

30.2

22.3

14

Agricultural Engineering

28.3

25.5

18.9

15

Architecture and Planning

41

36.9

27.3

16

Ecology and Evolution

37.1

33.4

24.7

17

Geology and Geophysics

44.5

40.1

29.7

18

Instrumentation Engineering

31.9

28.7

21.3

19

Mathematics

25

22.5

16.7

20

Mining Engineering

31.5

28.4

21

21

Metallurgical Engineering

53.5

48.1

35.7

22

Physics

25.2

22.7

16.8

23

Production and Industrial Engineering

32.2

29

21.5

24

Statistics

32.5

29.2

21.7

