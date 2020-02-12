GATE 2020: Everything You Need To Know About This Year's Cut-off

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE is an examination that tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects of engineering and science. The exam is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technologies jointly at Delhi, Roorkee, Kanpur, Guwahati, Chennai, Kharagpur and Mumbai. This year's examination was conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 for 25 papers by IIT Delhi. It would also be releasing the official answer keys for the examination soon.

The results of GATE 2020 will be announced on March 20, 2020. Check out the expected cut off based on 2019's cut-off for various subjects. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the latest updates on examination on their official website, i.e. gate.iitd.ac.in

GATE 2020 – Expected cut off

GATE 2020 Paper General OBC SC/ST Electronics & Communication Engineering (EC) 26 - 30 24 - 28 16 - 18 Mechanical Engineering (ME) 32 - 34 29 - 32 22 - 24 Electrical Engineering (EE) 30 - 33 22 - 25 18 - 20 Civil Engineering (CE) 25 - 30 24 - 28 16 - 20 Computer Science & Information Technology (CS) 27 - 30 26 - 28 18 - 20 Instrumental Engineering (IN) 31 - 33 26 - 28 19 - 23

GATE cut off 2019

SR. No. Paper Name Qualifying Marks General OBC SC/ST 1 Life Sciences 36.7 33 24.5 2 Civil Engineering 28.2 25.4 18.8 3 Electrical Engineering 39.6 35.6 26.4 4 Computer Science and Information Technology 29.5 26.6 19.7 5 Mechanical Engineering 34.1 30.7 22.7 6 Petroleum Engineering 49.9 44.9 33.3 7 Electronics and Communication Engineering 26.7 24 17.8 8 Chemical Engineering 34.8 31.3 23.2 9 Chemistry 32 28.8 21.3 10 Biotechnology 35.9 32.3 23.9 11 Engineering Sciences 26.7 24 17.8 12 Textile Engineering and Fibre Science 40.1 36.1 26.7 13 Aerospace Engineering 33.5 30.2 22.3 14 Agricultural Engineering 28.3 25.5 18.9 15 Architecture and Planning 41 36.9 27.3 16 Ecology and Evolution 37.1 33.4 24.7 17 Geology and Geophysics 44.5 40.1 29.7 18 Instrumentation Engineering 31.9 28.7 21.3 19 Mathematics 25 22.5 16.7 20 Mining Engineering 31.5 28.4 21 21 Metallurgical Engineering 53.5 48.1 35.7 22 Physics 25.2 22.7 16.8 23 Production and Industrial Engineering 32.2 29 21.5 24 Statistics 32.5 29.2 21.7

