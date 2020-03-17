GATE 2020 Topper Vishal Kumar Shares His Motivational Journey; Pinpoints Key To The Exam

The final results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) have been declared. The examinations took place in the month of February wherein around 6.8 lakh candidates had appeared. According to a statement of IIT Delhi, around 18.8 percent of the candidates have managed to qualify for the exams.

Also Read: UPPSC Cut Off Marks For Prelims 2019, Examination Date, And Other Details

Candidate Vikash Kumar has managed to emerge as the topper in mechanical engineering. Vikash Kumar has secured the All India Rank of 1 in the GATE 2020 results. Vikash Kumar belongs to a modest family from Bihar's Jahanabad district and his father is a farmer.

Also Read: UPPSC BEO Exam Postponed? Check About Any Changes In The Scheduled March 2020 Date

Vikash completed his B-Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT-ISM Dhanbad. He then went on to appear in GATE 2020 where he secured the 1st rank. Vikash Kumar has now secured a job at Vizag steel.

After emerging as Gate 2020 topper, Vikash recently revealed to an educational portal about his journey to success. He revealed that his village is located at a very remote place which faced a lot of instability from before his birth. He went on to live with his grandparents and started studying from there.

Also Read: CBSE Exam Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Here Is All You Need To Know

Vikash Kumar had earlier appeared for the GATE 2020 in 2018

Vikash Kumar revealed that he had earlier attempted GATE 2020 in the year 2018 but he had not secured favourable marks. He then went on to join a coaching class to further prepare himself for the next round of the exams. He further added that his teachers were extremely supportive in the class wherein they guided him on what to focus on in the syllabus.

Vikas Kumar also credited his teachers for making his concepts clear in thermodynamics. He was also quipped on making his notes while attending his classes. To this, he said that he used to make his notes simultaneously while attending the classes.

Vikash Kumar's revelation about taking notes during the classes

However, Vikash Kumar added that he used to revise his notes every day and also used to refer the notes from the books belonging to the previous year. Vikash Kumar went on to say that it is a wrong stereotype that an average student cannot secure a good score. He added that the key to pass with flying colours at the GATE is to have focus and speed.