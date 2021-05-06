GATE 2021 Counselling Round Rescheduled: Check Out The Revised Schedule Here

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi or IIT Delhi has revised the counselling dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2021. As per the tentative schedule, the GATE 2021 counselling is now slated to begin on May 28 via online mode on the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). Furthermore, the entire counselling process will be conducted in five rounds. For those who aren't familiar, COAP is a platform made for the registered candidates to confirm their most preferred choice for admission into an MTech programme in the participating institutes or job offer from participating Public Sector Units (PSUs). The direct link to the portal is provided below.

GATE 2021 Counselling to begin from May 28

As per the revised schedule, the GATE counselling process will be conducted in a total of five rounds. Round one will commence from May 28 to 30, round two from June 4 to 6, round three from June 11 to 13, round four from June 18 to 20 and round five is from June 25 to 27. Additionally, it must be noted that while candidates have an option to choose 'retain and wait' for their application in Round 1-4, the same won't apply in Round 5 i.e. the 'Decisive Round'. In the final round, the candidate will only have the option between 'Accept and Freeze' and 'Reject'.

In case of any vacant seats, COAP has stated that it will hold more rounds of counselling sessions. In the case of the additional rounds, the schedule will commence will July. The first round will be from July 2 to 4, the second round will be from July 9 to July 11, the third round will be from July 16 to July 18, the fourth round will be from July 23 to 25, and the fifth round will be from July 30 to August 1.

As of now, the GATE exam scorecard for qualified candidates has been released and will stay valid for three years from the date of issuance. The scorecard contains details like the GATE score, the candidate's All India Rank, qualifying marks, etc. Candidates are advised to refer to the following links for more information regarding GATE 2021.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK