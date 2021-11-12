GATE 2022 Application Correction Window To Be Closed Today, Check How To Edit Details

GATE 2022 Update: GATE 2022 application correction window will be closed on Friday, November 12, 2021. Candidates who want to change the details mentioned on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering form can apply for changes by today. Following the schedule, GATE 2022 admit card will be released on January 3, 2022. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in the first and second week of January 2022. It will be held on January 5, 6, 12, and January 13, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the entrance test should rectify the information filled in the application form by 11:59. The form can be accessed at IIT Kharagpur's website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The details that can be edited through GATE 2022 correction window are gender, category, parent’s details, college name, and exam paper. The steps to edit GATE application form 2022 can be checked here. Here is the direct link to edit application form. Next year the GATE 2022 exam will be conducted in computer-based test format for a total of 29 subjects. The exam duration will be three hours, carrying multiple-choice questions of one or two marks.

GATE 2022 Correction Window: Steps to rectify the application

Candidates will have to go to the official GOAPS website available on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘Login’ using enrollment number, email ID, and password.

The application form will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can now rectify the information available on the already filled application form

Candidates should pay the requisite amount and then click on the ‘Submit’ tab

Candidates must take a printout of the filled form for future reference

Candidates will be charged an extra fee to change the previously selected GATE exam centres and papers. The correction window was opened on November 1, 2021. Candidates should utilize this opportunity and rectify the information within the deadline to avoid the last-minute hassle.

GATE 2022 exam centre update

In a recent development, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has removed another exam city, Idukki, from the list of GATE 2022 exam cities. So far, IIT Kharagpur has eliminated a total of three cities, including Sonepat, Panipat, and Idukki, from the list of GATE 2022 exam cities. As per an official notice issued by the GATE website, "We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat, Panipat, and Idukki have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees". With the latest change in the exam cities, candidates will also be able to edit and modify the GATE application form.