GATE 2022: Here's How To Register By Paying Late Fee Till October 7, Direct Link

The deadline to register and apply for GATE 2022 without paying late fee was September 30, 2021. Interested candidates who, due to any reason, did not apply till September 30 can do it now too. The registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 is still open. However, the applicants will be charged with late fee if they apply for GATE 2022. To apply, candidates will have to register themselves at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. For more details about GATE 2022, candidates can visit the official website mentioned above.

An official statement reads, “The end date of filling the online application is September 30, 2021 without late fee. Applications may still be submitted from October 1 to October 7, 2021 with late fee”

How to apply for the GATE 2022 late fee

Interested candidates should visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the GATE application link and complete the registration process by filling required details in GATE 2021 application form

Candidates will then have to upload all the required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature and pay the GATE 2021 application fee

Here is the direct link to apply

GATE 2022 for admission to MTech courses is scheduled to be conducted in February 2022. The exam dates are February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that two new subject papers have been added this year - GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering). Now the total number of GATE papers is 29.

Image: Shutterstock