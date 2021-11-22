GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Activates Mock Test Link; Here's How To Appear

IIT Kharagpur has activated the mock test link for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022. Along with releasing the mock test link, subject codes for all candidates have also been released. Those candidates who want to practice previous year papers can do so now. They will have to visit the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to take GATE 2022 mock test by entering their registration/application number and password. When the new window opens, candidates will have to click on any of the subjects and then they will be able to take the test. Candidates are advised to make sure that they should not share their login credentials with anyone. Candidates should have a good internet connection to take the mock test. Candidates can check the steps to view results here.

How to appear for GATE 2022 mock test

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to take a Mock Test for any GATE Paper of last year.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will see the list of subjects.

Candidates will have to click on any of them as per their choice

Candidates will then have to enter their registration/application number and password to login.

Once candidates submit it, the mock test will be started

IIT Kharagpur removes few cities from list of GATE exam cities

In a recent development, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has removed another exam city, Idukki, from the list of GATE 2022 exam cities. So far, IIT Kharagpur has eliminated a total of three cities, including Sonepat, Panipat, and Idukki, from the list of GATE 2022 exam cities. According to an official notice issued by the GATE website, "We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat, Panipat, and Idukki have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees".