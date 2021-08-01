GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Launches GATE Website For Registration, See Details Here

GATE 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has launched the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engeneering GATE 2022 official website. Interested and eligible students who will have to register themselves for GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 date has been announced. It will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and Feb 13, 2022. Candidates can register themselves between August 30 and September 24, 2021. This year GATE is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

Director of IIT-Kharagpur VK Tewari told an agency, "The two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics. Further, the GATE is fast acquiring a brand value and foreign universities are also utilising the scores for their admission."

GATE 2022: Important Dates

The registration process will start on August 30, 2021

The registration process will end on September 24, 2021

Admit cards will be released on January 3, 2022

Exams will be conducted on February 5,6,12 and 13, 2022.

Results are expected to be declared on March 17, 2022.

As per IIT Kharagpur, "GATE 2022 admit card will be available for download on January 3 and the results will be declared on March 17. The dates are provisional and the exam may be postponed amid COVID-19 for “situations beyond the control.”

Indian Institute of Bombay on May 23, 2021, handed over the responsibility of organizing GATE 2022 to IIT- Kharagpur. IIT- Bombay had conducted the GATE 2021, last year. Subhasis Chaudhri, Director of IIT Bombay, handed over the chairmanship of NCB-GATE 2022 to Virendra Singh Tewari, Director of IIT- Kharagpur.

IIT Bombay handed over the responsibility of organizing GATE 2022 to IIT Kharagpur after successful completion of GATE 2021 on schedule in spite of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/RpI0nwTrhz — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) May 23, 2021

GATE 2022: Eligibility and exam pattern

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts. Looking at the past trends, GATE 2021 was held for 27 papers. The exam was held online in a computer-based test mode. The exam was center-based. The exam comprised multiple choice questions, multiple select question types, numerical answer type questions. Candidates will also get a virtual on-screen calculator to use in the exam.