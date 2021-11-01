GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Opens Application Correction Window, See How To Make Changes

Quick links:
GATE IIT Kharagpur: IIT Kharagpur has opened the application correction window for GATE registration on Monday, November 1, 2021. All the interested candidates who have already registered themselves can now apply to make changes in their application. In order to change details mentioned during the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering registration, they will have to visit the official website. The official website on which candidates will have to log in is gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The details that can be changed in GATE 2022 application correction have been mentioned here. Candidates can check other important details and the steps to apply for changes here.
According to the exam rules by IIT Kharagpur, candidates can edit the following fields in their applications - Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, PwD, Dyslexia, Address, College Details, Exam Paper, Additional Exam Paper, and Exam City. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 for editing the fields except for change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, change of category from SC/ST to any other, and change of gender from female to any other gender. For these 3 fields, a fee of Rs. 1250 (500+750) is applicable.