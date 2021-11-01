Last Updated:

GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Opens Application Correction Window, See How To Make Changes

GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur on Monday opened the application correction window. The details that can be edited as well as the fee details can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
GATE 2022

Image: Shutterstock


GATE IIT Kharagpur: IIT Kharagpur has opened the application correction window for GATE registration on Monday, November 1, 2021. All the interested candidates who have already registered themselves can now apply to make changes in their application. In order to change details mentioned during the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering registration, they will have to visit the official website. The official website on which candidates will have to log in is gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The details that can be changed in GATE 2022 application correction have been mentioned here. Candidates can check other important details and the steps to apply for changes here.

GATE 2022: Important Dates

  • The application correction window has been opened on November 1, 2021
  • Last date to do the changes is November 12, 2021
  • GATE will be conducted in February 2022. However, the official date has not been announced yet

GATE 2022: Here's how to edit applications 

  • At first candidates must visit the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022 or GOAPS – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.  
  • On the homepage, go to the login tab enter enrollment Id/Email Address, password and then click on log in
  • The GATE 2022 application will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates will have to click on the edit option to make changes in the necessary fields and click on submit
  • Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references.  

According to the exam rules by IIT Kharagpur, candidates can edit the following fields in their applications - Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, PwD, Dyslexia, Address, College Details, Exam Paper, Additional Exam Paper, and Exam City.  Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 for editing the fields except for change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, change of category from SC/ST to any other, and change of gender from female to any other gender. For these 3 fields, a fee of Rs. 1250 (500+750) is applicable.

READ | GATE 2022 application deadline extended till September 30, here's how to apply
READ | GATE 2022: Here's how to register by paying late fee till October 7, direct link
READ | GATE 2022: Registration with late fees to end tomorrow ; Check how to apply
READ | GATE 2022 registration process with late fee to end today, here's how to register
READ | ONGC Recruitment 2021 through GATE 2021: Check steps to apply for 309 vacancies by Nov 1
Tags: GATE 2022, IIT Kharagpur, Gate iit kharagpur
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND