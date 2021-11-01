GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Opens Application Correction Window, See How To Make Changes

GATE IIT Kharagpur: IIT Kharagpur has opened the application correction window for GATE registration on Monday, November 1, 2021. All the interested candidates who have already registered themselves can now apply to make changes in their application. In order to change details mentioned during the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering registration, they will have to visit the official website. The official website on which candidates will have to log in is gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The details that can be changed in GATE 2022 application correction have been mentioned here. Candidates can check other important details and the steps to apply for changes here.

GATE 2022: Important Dates

The application correction window has been opened on November 1, 2021

Last date to do the changes is November 12, 2021

GATE will be conducted in February 2022. However, the official date has not been announced yet

GATE 2022: Here's how to edit applications

At first candidates must visit the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022 or GOAPS – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the login tab enter enrollment Id/Email Address, password and then click on log in

The GATE 2022 application will be displayed on the screen

Candidates will have to click on the edit option to make changes in the necessary fields and click on submit

Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references.

According to the exam rules by IIT Kharagpur, candidates can edit the following fields in their applications - Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, PwD, Dyslexia, Address, College Details, Exam Paper, Additional Exam Paper, and Exam City. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 for editing the fields except for change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, change of category from SC/ST to any other, and change of gender from female to any other gender. For these 3 fields, a fee of Rs. 1250 (500+750) is applicable.