GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Removes Another City From List Of GATE Exam Cities

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
In a recent development, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has removed another exam city, Idukki, from the list of GATE 2022 exam cities. So far, IIT Kharagpur has eliminated a total of three cities, including Sonepat, Panipat, and Idukki, from the list of GATE 2022 exam cities.
According to an official notice issued by the GATE website, "We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat, Panipat, and Idukki have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees". With the latest change in the exam cities, candidates will also be able to edit and modify the GATE application form.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of students on the various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science. Candidates who qualify in the GATE become eligible for admission into the Master's Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies. GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology.