GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Removes Another City From List Of GATE Exam Cities

In a recent development, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has removed another exam city, Idukki, from the list of GATE 2022 exam cities. So far, IIT Kharagpur has eliminated a total of three cities, including Sonepat, Panipat, and Idukki, from the list of GATE 2022 exam cities.

According to an official notice issued by the GATE website, "We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat, Panipat, and Idukki have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees". With the latest change in the exam cities, candidates will also be able to edit and modify the GATE application form.

GATE 2022 Exam Centre: Important Dates

The application correction window opened on November 1, 2021

Last date to do the changes is November 12, 2021

GATE will be conducted in February 2022. However, the official date has not been announced yet.

How To Make Changes To The GATE 2022 Application Form

STEP 1: To make changes to the GATE 2022 application form, candidates need to visit the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the 'Login' tab

STEP 3: On the next window, insert the GATE application numbers and required credentials

STEP 4: Click on 'Login'

STEP 5: Make any necessary changes to the application form.

STEP 6: If necessary, pay the application correction fee.

STEP 7: Double-check the form before submitting it.

STEP 8: Download and print the updated GATE 2022 application form.

GATE IIT Kharagpur: About GATE 2022

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of students on the various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science. Candidates who qualify in the GATE become eligible for admission into the Master's Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies. GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology.

