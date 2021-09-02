GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur To Begin GATE 2022 Registration Today, Here's How To Register

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will on Thursday open the registration window for GATE 2022. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be conducted by IIT-Kharagpur on February 5, 6, 12, and Feb 13, 2022. The online registration window will be open from September 2 till September 24, 2021. Aspirants who wish to take admissions in postgraduate programmes in engineering can register for GATE 2022. The applicants must visit the official website- iitkgp.ac.in to register for GATE 2022.

GATE 2022: Key Dates

The registration process will start on September 2, 2021

The registration process will end on September 24, 2021

Closing date of online application portal (Extended period with late fee) - October 1

Display of defective applications for rectification - October 26

Last date for the rectification of applications. - November 1

Last date for change of paper, category & exam city (with additional fee) - November 12

Admit cards will be released on January 3, 2022

Exams will be conducted on February 5,6,12 and 13, 2022.

Results are expected to be declared on March 17, 2022.

How to register for GATE 2022

Visit the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on GATE 2022 link

Register yourself by clicking on the Login/Register tab

Key in the required information and submit

You will get your registration ID and password

Login using the credentials

Fill the GATE 2022 form correctly

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit

This year, two new papers have been added in the GATE 2022 this year. These two papers are- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The Papers contain General Aptitude (GA) section (15 Marks) as applicable for all papers of GATE 2022.

"The two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics. Further, the GATE is fast acquiring a brand value and foreign universities are also utilising the scores for their admission," Director of IIT-Kharagpur VK Tewari had said.

As per IIT Kharagpur, "GATE 2022 admit card will be available for download on January 3 and the results will be declared on March 17. The dates are provisional and the exam may be postponed amid COVID-19 for “situations beyond the control.”

GATE 2022: Eligibility and exam pattern

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts. Looking at the past trends, GATE 2021 was held for 27 papers. The exam was held online in a computer-based test mode. The exam was center-based. The exam comprised multiple choice questions, multiple select question types, numerical answer type questions. Candidates will also get a virtual on-screen calculator to use in the exam.