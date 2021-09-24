GATE 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 28 Due To Technical Issues

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has extended the deadline to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Earlier, the last date to register was September 24. However, the deadline has now been extended till September 28. The registration deadline has been extended due to technical issues on the website.

"Due to technical problems, the Application deadline has been extended upto 28thSeptember, 2021 with No Additional Fees," reads an official statement on the GATE website.

The online registration window for GATE 2022 was opened on September 2. The registration window for the exam will close on September 28. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the exam must do it now. This year, IIT Kharagpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on February 5, 6, 12, and Feb 13, 2022.

The interested and eligible applicants must visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in to register for GATE 2022. This year, two new papers have been added to the GATE 2022. These two papers are- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The Papers contain General Aptitude (GA) section (15 Marks) as applicable for all papers of GATE 2022.

How to register for GATE 2022