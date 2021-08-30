GATE 2022 Registration Postponed, Check Revised Date & Official Announcement Here

GATE 2022 registration postponed: IIT Kharagpur has announced that the GATE 2022 registration has been postponed. As per the recent change, the new date for commencement of registration is September 2, 2021. Aspirants who wish to take admissions in postgraduate programmes in engineering will have to register themselves for GATE 2022. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the entrance test will be able to do it from September 2, 2021.

To be considered that this year a major change has been made that two new papers have been added in the GATE 2022. These two papers are- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The Papers contain General Aptitude (GA) section (15 Marks) as applicable for all papers of GATE 2022.

"The two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics. Further, the GATE is fast acquiring a brand value and foreign universities are also utilising the scores for their admission," Director of IIT-Kharagpur VK Tewari said.

GATE 2022: Important Dates

Online application process will open on September 2, 2021.

The REGULAR online registration/ application process will close on September 24, 2021.

The EXTENDED online registration/ application process will close on October 1, 2021.

The defective applications to rectify will be displayed on October 26, 2021.

Last date for rectification of Applications is November 1, 2021.

Last Date for change of Category, Paper and Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable) will be November 12, 2021.

Admit Card will be released on January 3, 2022.

GATE 2022 Examination will be conducted on 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th February 2022.

The results will be announced on March 17, 2022.

Here is direct link to the official announcement

About GATE 2022

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science. It is for admission into the Masters Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies. GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee & Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.