GATE 2022 Registration Postponed, Check Revised Date & Official Announcement Here

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
GATE 2022 registration postponed: IIT Kharagpur has announced that the GATE 2022 registration has been postponed. As per the recent change, the new date for commencement of registration is September 2, 2021. Aspirants who wish to take admissions in postgraduate programmes in engineering will have to register themselves for GATE 2022. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the entrance test will be able to do it from September 2, 2021.
To be considered that this year a major change has been made that two new papers have been added in the GATE 2022. These two papers are- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The Papers contain General Aptitude (GA) section (15 Marks) as applicable for all papers of GATE 2022.
"The two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics. Further, the GATE is fast acquiring a brand value and foreign universities are also utilising the scores for their admission," Director of IIT-Kharagpur VK Tewari said.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science. It is for admission into the Masters Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies. GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee & Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.