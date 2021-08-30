GATE 2022 Registration Process Begins Today, Check Important Dates & Steps To Apply Here

GATE 2022 registration update: Following the schedule released earlier, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has opened the registration window for GATE 2022. The official datasheet marks that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in first and second week of February on Feb 5, 6, 12, and Feb 13, 2022. The online registration for the same is open now and it will close on September 24, 2021. Aspirants who wish to take admissions in postgraduate programmes in engineering will have to register themselves for GATE 2022. The candidates should make sure to apply before the last date so as to avoid last-minute hustle.

In order to register themselves for GATE 2022, the candidates will have to visit the official website- iitkgp.ac.in. To be considered that this year a major change has been made that two new papers have been added in the GATE 2022. These two papers are- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The Papers contain General Aptitude (GA) section (15 Marks) as applicable for all papers of GATE 2022.

"The two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics. Further, the GATE is fast acquiring a brand value and foreign universities are also utilising the scores for their admission," Director of IIT-Kharagpur VK Tewari said.

GATE 2022: Important Dates

The registration process has been started on August 30, 2021

The registration process will end on September 24, 2021

The online application portal will be closed on (Extended period with late fee) - October 1, 2021

The defective applications will be displayed for rectification on October 26, 2021

The last date for the rectification of applications will be November 1, 2021

Last date for change of paper, category & exam city (with additional fee) - November 12, 2021

The hall tickets for GATE 2022 will be released on January 3, 2022

Exams will be conducted on February 5,6,12 and 13, 2022.

Scorecards will be announced on March 17, 2022 (tentative).

As per IIT Kharagpur, "GATE 2022 admit card will be available for download on January 3 and the results will be declared on March 17. The dates are provisional and the exam may be postponed amid COVID-19 for situations beyond the control."

GATE 2022: Steps to register

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of the IIT Kharagpur at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on the link to apply online for GATE 2022

Candidates will have to register themselves using their mobile number, name and email id

Login and complete the application for GATE 2022, upload the documents, and submit application fee

Click on submit to complete the process and download a copy of the same

GATE 2022: Details

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program can apply for GATE 2022. Candidates who have already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts can also register themselves for GATE 2022. Looking at the past trends, GATE 2021 was held for 27 papers. The exam was held online in a computer-based test mode and the exam was center-based. The exam comprised multiple choice questions, multiple select question types, numerical answer type questions. Candidates will also get a virtual on-screen calculator to use in the exam. Candidates must remember that they will have to carry the admit cards to the exam centers.